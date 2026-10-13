Mumbai: BMC To Hold Voter Camps As SIR 2026 Claims Deadline Extended To October 26

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam have stressed voter assistance as Mumbai’s electoral roll revision continues | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to organise camps to facilitate citizens in filing claims and objections regarding names and entries in the draft electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026.

The deadline for submitting claims and objections has been extended to October 26, and the final electoral roll will be published on November 16.

Officials Asked To Ensure Assistance

Chockalingam instructed election officials to ensure that the process is conducted smoothly during the extended period and that citizens receive adequate assistance.

🔷मतदार याद्यांचे विशेष सखोल पुनरीक्षण (SIR) – २०२६ कार्यक्रम अंतर्गत प्रारुप मतदार यादीतील नाव किंवा नोंदीबाबत दावे व हरकती दाखल करण्यासाठी दिनांक २६ ऑक्टोबर २०२६ पर्यंत मुदतवाढ देण्यात आली आहे. या कालावधीत नोंदींबाबत दावे आणि हरकतीची प्रक्रिया योग्यप्रकारे पार पाडत नागरिकांच्या सुविधेसाठी शिबिरांचे आयोजन करावे, असे निर्देश महाराष्ट्राचे मुख्य निवडणूक अधिकारी श्री. एस. चोक्कलिंगम यांनी दिले आहेत. 🔷जिल्हा निवडणूक अधिकारी तथा बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका आयुक्त श्रीमती अश्विनी भिडे आणि महाराष्ट्राचे मुख्य निवडणूक अधिकारी श्री. एस. चोक्कलिंगम यांच्या प्रमुख उपस्थितीत मतदार याद्यांचे विशेष सखोल पुनरीक्षण (SIR) – २०२६ कार्यक्रम संदर्भात महानगरपालिका मुख्यालयात आज आढावा बैठक पार पडली. 🔷अतिरिक्त जिल्हा निवडणूक अधिकारी तथा अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (शहर) श्रीमती प्राजक्ता वर्मा- लवंगारे, अतिरिक्त जिल्हा निवडणूक अधिकारी तथा अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (पश्चिम उपनगरे) डॉ. विपिन शर्मा, अतिरिक्त जिल्हा निवडणूक अधिकारी तथा अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (प्रकल्प) श्री. अभिजीत बांगर, अतिरिक्त जिल्हा निवडणूक अधिकारी तथा अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (पूर्व उपनगरे) डॉ. अविनाश ढाकणे, अतिरिक्त जिल्हा निवडणूक अधिकारी तथा जिल्हाधिकारी (मुंबई उपनगर जिल्हा) श्री. सौरभ कटियार, उप सचिव व सह मुख्य निवडणूक अधिकारी (महाराष्ट्र) श्री. मनोहर पारकर, सह आयुक्त (करनिर्धारण व संकलन) श्री. विश्वास शंकरवार आदींची यावेळी उपस्थिती होती. #mybmcupdates #SIR #SIR2026 #SpecialIntensiveRevision @maharashtrasec @ecisveep @CEO_Maharashtra — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 13, 2026

The directions were issued at a review meeting held at the BMC headquarters on Tuesday to assess the progress of the SIR 2026 programme in Mumbai.

Also Watch:

District Election Officer and BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide urged eligible citizens and first-time voters to take note of the revised schedule and submit the necessary applications and claims within the stipulated deadline to ensure that their electoral records are accurate and complete.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/