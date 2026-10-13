Mumbai: BMC To Hold Voter Camps As SIR 2026 Claims Deadline Extended To October 26

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to organise camps to facilitate citizens in filing claims and objections regarding names and entries in the draft electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026.
The deadline for submitting claims and objections has been extended to October 26, and the final electoral roll will be published on November 16.
Officials Asked To Ensure Assistance
Chockalingam instructed election officials to ensure that the process is conducted smoothly during the extended period and that citizens receive adequate assistance.
The directions were issued at a review meeting held at the BMC headquarters on Tuesday to assess the progress of the SIR 2026 programme in Mumbai.
Also Watch:
District Election Officer and BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide urged eligible citizens and first-time voters to take note of the revised schedule and submit the necessary applications and claims within the stipulated deadline to ensure that their electoral records are accurate and complete.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/