Navi Mumbai SIR: Nearly 3.85 Lakh Names Deleted From Airoli, Belapur Electoral Rolls

The SIR exercise in Airoli and Belapur has identified widespread discrepancies in voter records through door-to-door and computerised verification | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, September 23, 2026: Nearly 3.85 lakh names have been deleted from the electoral rolls of the Airoli and Belapur Assembly constituencies during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with computerised verification and door-to-door enumeration revealing a large number of discrepancies.

According to the electoral roll revision data, 2,19,002 names were deleted from the Airoli Assembly constituency and 1,65,258 names from the Belapur constituency. The exercise involved door-to-door distribution and collection of enumeration forms, followed by computerised verification of voter records.

Voters whose records could not be mapped or whose identities could not be verified during the exercise were classified under the ASDD category. The category includes absent, shifted, dead and duplicate entries.

Constituency-Wise Data

The 150-Airoli Assembly constituency covers several areas falling under NMMC wards, including wards 15, 8 to 1, 27 to 42 and 61. The 151-Belapur Assembly constituency comprises wards 10 to 26, 43 to 60 and 62 to 66.

The electoral authorities have also identified a significant number of duplicate entries. In Airoli, 1,02,682 duplicate entries were identified, while 81,840 notices have been issued and 12,840 notices remain pending for distribution. In Belapur, 83,742 duplicate entries were identified, with 89,704 notices issued and 2,034 notices pending distribution.

Objections And Verification Process

Under the electoral roll revision process, the ASDD list is published first, following which voters and political parties can raise objections by submitting the prescribed forms. Booth-level agents of political parties and citizens can also file objections. The Electoral Registration Officer then conducts a hearing and takes a final decision after verifying the claims and objections.

Frequent migration of tenants and workers employed in Navi Mumbai's IT and industrial sectors remains a major challenge in maintaining updated electoral rolls. The city's large floating population results in residents frequently changing addresses, increasing the possibility of voters remaining registered at their previous addresses.

Duplicate Registrations Under Scrutiny

The SIR exercise has also brought the issue of voters having registrations in more than one constituency to the fore.

The Election Commission has been using computerised demographic matching through its voter services portal and the BLO app to identify discrepancies.

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Officials and political representatives have stressed the need to expand such technological verification across neighbouring constituencies, including Panvel, to detect duplicate registrations and prevent voters from being registered at multiple locations.

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