Navi Mumbai Voters Can File Electoral Roll Claims & Objections Till September 30 Under SIR Drive | AI Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Residents of Navi Mumbai can file claims and objections on the draft electoral rolls published under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive till September 30, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said on Monday.

The Election Commission of India has undertaken the SIR exercise to update electoral rolls and make them more accurate and transparent. The revised draft electoral rolls were published on August 31, following which voters have been given a month to seek inclusion, deletion or correction of names and other details.

Claims deadline approaches

Under the schedule, claims and objections can be submitted between August 31 and September 30. The claims and objections will be disposed of by October 29, while the final electoral rolls will be published on November 4.

Eligible citizens who have been left out of the electoral rolls can submit Form 6 to register their names. Form 7 can be used to raise objections against incorrect or duplicate entries or seek deletion of a name, while Form 8 can be submitted for corrections or changes in electoral roll details, including name, age, address and photograph.

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Online and offline submission

Voters can submit the forms offline to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO). They can also submit applications online through the Election Commission's Voter Services Portal, ECINET mobile application or Voter Helpline App.

The NMMC has appealed to voters seeking corrections in the electoral rolls and eligible citizens wishing to register their names to submit their claims and objections before the September 30 deadline. The civic body has particularly urged those who have recently turned 18 to take advantage of the opportunity to enrol themselves as voters.

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