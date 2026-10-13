Mumbai: BMC Removes 2,291 Illegal Banners And Posters In 6 Days Under Zero-Tolerance Drive

The BMC intensified its crackdown on unauthorised banners and posters across Mumbai during the festive season, removing more than 2,200 materials between October 8 and 13 | File Photo

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: Being a festive time, several prime locations are defaced with unauthorised banners and posters across the city. Under a drive, the BMC has removed 2,291 banners and posters between October 8 and 13. The action came after Mayor Ritu Tawde announced a “zero-tolerance” drive against Mumbai’s illegal flex banners, hoardings, posters and stickers.

Political And Commercial Publicity Targeted

According to civic data, the BMC removed 436 banners, 226 boards and 49 posters put up by political parties during the period. This was followed by the removal of 258 commercial banners, 111 boards and 12 posters.

Meanwhile, complaint letters were sent to the police in 13 cases, and FIRs were registered in four cases. A senior civic official said, “The drive is an ongoing process and will continue, as several banners are put up across the city during the festive season.”

Over 40,000 Advertisements Removed

Between January and September 2026, the BMC’s Licence Department removed 40,172 unauthorised advertisements across Mumbai. These included 19,409 political, 14,133 religious and 6,630 commercial advertisements, with political and religious publicity accounting for over 83% of the total.

Also Watch:

February recorded the highest number of removals at 6,145, followed by March with 5,741 and April with 5,550. In September alone, the department removed 3,882 publicity materials.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/