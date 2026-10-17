FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Steel Cage Falls On Moving Car In Thane To SC Rejects Blanket Internet Bans For Children'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Thane Accident: Steel Reinforcement Cage From Elevated Road Project Falls On Moving Car At Kopri Bridge; MMRDA Fines Contractor ₹2 Crore | VIDEO

A steel reinforcement cage from an under-construction pier toppled onto a passing car on Kopri Bridge near Thane's Mumbai entry point, causing traffic congestion. MMRDA said it fined the Anand Nagar-Saket Elevated Road contractor Rs 2 crore and ordered an investigation. While initial reports claimed two occupants suffered serious injuries, the authority later said no injuries had been reported. (Read more...)

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2. 'Children Have Fundamental Right To Access And Use The Internet': SC Rejects Blanket Age-Based Bans

The Supreme Court has recognised internet access as a fundamental right under Articles 21 and 19(1)(a), rejecting blanket age-based bans on children’s internet use. The court said children’s online safety must be balanced with their freedom and rights, allowing proportionate safeguards such as parental consent, guidance and child-friendly modes to address online risks. (Read more...)

3. Air India, Air India Express Extend Saudi Flight Suspension Until October 24 Amid Regional Tensions

Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until October 24 amid security concerns in West Asia. Eligible passengers can reschedule bookings once without additional charges until November 10, choose alternative Gulf departure points or seek full refunds for cancelled flights, subject to airline conditions. (Read more...)

4. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Accuses Opposition Of Seeking 'Regime Change' Through SIR Protests, Says 'It Wants To Topple Modi Govt'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis alleged that opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was aimed at bringing down the Modi government outside the democratic process. 'Why do they oppose SIR? Because they want a regime change,' he wrote on X. The opposition has rejected the BJP's allegation, disputing its interpretation of the ongoing protests. (Read more...)

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5. BMC Demolishes Parts Of Ajay Devgn’s Juhu Bungalow Over Alleged Unauthorised Construction In Mumbai

The BMC has demolished parts of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s Juhu bungalow over alleged unauthorised construction. The civic body said the action followed a September 10 notice directing work to stop and relevant permissions to be submitted. (Read more...)

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6. ICICI Bank Reports 22% Year-On-Year Rise In Q2 Net Profit, Quarterly Earnings Reach ₹16,333 Crore

ICICI Bank reported a 22.25 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹16,333 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, driven by growth in total income and operational efficiency. The bank's total income grew to ₹88,161.18 crore for the quarter. (Read more...)

7. 'What Happened In Bangladesh Cannot Happen In India': Pralhad Joshi Slams 'Regime Change' Calls | VIDEO

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticised calls for regime change in India, citing Bangladesh’s 2024 political upheaval and the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government. Speaking in Hubballi, Karnataka, Joshi said India’s democracy dates back to Independence and questioned whether the country should follow Bangladesh’s example. He also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s association with Neha Bora. (Read more...)

8. 'Finally, Sita As A Warrior': Sai Pallavi's Action-Packed Avatar In Ramayana Promo Wins Hearts - Watch Video

Sai Pallavi has drawn considerable attention for her action scenes in a newly released promotional video for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Social media users praised the apparent depiction of Sita as a warrior queen. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, with its first instalment scheduled for November 5, 2026. A second instalment is planned for Diwali next year. (Read more...)

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9. What A Shot! Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's Spectacular Backhand Winner Against Alexander Zverev Lights Up Shanghai Masters Semi-Final | Video

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina produced a stunning backhand winner to clinch the second set 6-4 against Alexander Zverev in the Shanghai Masters semi-final. The Spaniard showcased exceptional shot-making and composure under pressure before overcoming the German in a thrilling three-set encounter to secure a memorable victory. (Read more...)

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10. Simi Garewal: The Woman Who Made Elegance Her Signature

From films to television, Simi Garewal has created a special place for herself in Indian entertainment. Known for her white outfits, graceful personality and memorable interviews, she is a woman who has always chosen her own path. (Read more...)