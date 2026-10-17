'What Happened In Bangladesh Cannot Happen In India': Pralhad Joshi Slams 'Regime Change' Calls | VIDEO

Hubballi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has criticised calls for “regime change” in India, invoking the political upheaval in Bangladesh and questioning whether its aftermath should serve as a model for the country. Speaking in Hubballi, Karnataka, Joshi said India’s democratic system had endured since Independence and rejected comparisons with political developments in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal.

“What do you mean by regime change? India is a democratic country by nature. It is not that democracy began after the Congress came to power or only in recent times. India has been a democracy since Independence. People have complete faith in democracy,” Joshi said.

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His remarks came amid a political debate over statements attributed to Neha Bora, who reportedly said that the events in Bangladesh had inspired similar action in India. Joshi also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s association with Bora.

Joshi Cites Bangladesh Political Crisis

Referring to Bangladesh’s 2024 political upheaval, Joshi pointed to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government following weeks of student-led protests and widespread unrest. Hasina left the country as her government collapsed in August 2024.

“What happened in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal cannot happen in India,” Joshi said, arguing that India’s democratic institutions and electoral process distinguish it from countries that have experienced political upheaval.

He questioned whether those advocating regime change wanted India to follow the Bangladeshi example.

“What happened in Bangladesh? An elected government was overthrown, and the sitting Prime Minister was forced to flee. A large number of Hindus from minority communities are being killed. Do you want that model?” he asked.

Joshi’s remarks also referred to reports of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh following the political transition. The situation of minorities in the country has been a subject of concern and political debate in India.

Rahul Gandhi's Association With Neha Bora Questioned

The Union Minister also brought Rahul Gandhi into the discussion, referring to his association with Neha Bora amid the debate over the reported Bangladesh-inspired call for regime change.

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“Rahul Gandhi is constantly seen with her. What do you expect for the country?” Joshi said.

‘India Has Been A Democracy Since Independence’

Reiterating his defence of India’s political system, Joshi maintained that democracy was not a recent development or a system introduced by any one political party.

He stressed that India’s democratic traditions predate the Congress and said people continued to place their faith in the country’s institutions and electoral process.

The remarks come amid broader political exchanges over the nature of democratic dissent, the meaning of regime change and the relevance of political movements in neighbouring countries to India’s domestic politics.