'Finally, Sita As A Warrior': Sai Pallavi's Action-Packed Avatar In Ramayana Promo Wins Hearts - Watch Video

Sai Pallavi Does Action As Mata Sita In New Promo Of Ramayana | X (Twitter)

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in the promotions, and on Saturday, they shared a video in which Ranbir, along with producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari, is seen talking about Ramayana. The video features some scenes from the film, and what has grabbed everyone's attention is the action sequences featuring Sai.

Netizens are impressed with the makers as they are expecting that the character of Sita will be shown as a warrior queen. A netizen tweeted, "Warrior Sita. No Indian Film Maker Has Ever Tried To Show This Side OF Sita. Nitesh Tiwari Going All Out For #Ramayana (sic)."

A LIFE SIZED EPIC. Sit down with Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, and Ranbir Kapoor as they discuss bringing RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND to the big screen. Exclusively in theatres, IMAX and Premium Large Formats worldwide November 5. https://t.co/yJPEgKjeYp — The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) October 17, 2026

Another X user wrote, "Warrior Queen Maa Sita is here to tell you all how it is done! Goddamn Woman! (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Finally, Sita as a warrior! Nitesh Tiwari showing this side of her is going to be iconic. This film is shaping up to be a landmark (sic)."

Check out netizens' reactions below...

Ramayana trailer

The first trailer of Ramayana was released in July this year. It received a good response, but the audience expected more from it. A couple of days ago, the second trailer of the movie was released, and the visuals in it impressed one and all. While Ranbir and Sai were good in the trailer, it was Yash who stole the show with his act as Raavana.

Ramayana release date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 will release on November 5, 2026, and Part 2 is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali next year. Reportedly, the film will have 300 paid preview shows on November 4.

Ramayana: Rise of Legend - New Trailer (Hindi) Mankind’s greatest story comes to life. From the visual artists behind The Odyssey and Dune watch the new trailer for RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND - exclusively in theatres, IMAX and Premium Large Formats worldwide November 5. https://t.co/Zb3NLKNald — The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) October 15, 2026

A source told The Free Press Journal, “In recent years, paid previews for tentpole films have been adding substantially to the box office kitty. The craze for these talked-about films reaches a tizzy, and people are keen to watch them before the others. It’s a kind of status symbol. In the case of Ramayana, it may break records.”