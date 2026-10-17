What A Shot! Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's Spectacular Backhand Winner Against Alexander Zverev Lights Up Shanghai Masters Semi-Final | Video

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's Spectacular Backhand Winner Against Alexander Zverev | tennistv/Instagram

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina produced a moment of brilliance against Alexander Zverev during their Shanghai Masters semi-final, unleashing a spectacular backhand winner to clinch the second set 6-4 and force a thrilling decider.

The Spanish tennis star showcased his attacking instincts and remarkable shot-making ability as he stepped up the pressure against the German. His stunning backhand winner proved to be a defining moment in the second set, drawing attention to his ability to deliver under pressure on one of the biggest stages in men's tennis.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's Spectacular Backhand Winner Against Alexander Zverev

Zverev, who entered the semi-final as the top seed, had been looking to continue his impressive run at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament. The German had secured a straight-sets victory over Australia's Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals to book his place in the last four.

However, Davidovich Fokina refused to back down, displaying determination and confidence to fight his way back into the contest. His performance in the second set brought renewed intensity to the encounter and set up a gripping finish.

The Spaniard had also battled through challenging encounters against Frances Tiafoe and Hubert Hurkacz earlier in the tournament, demonstrating his resilience throughout his Shanghai campaign.

With a place in the final at stake, the contest between Davidovich Fokina and Zverev provided a compelling display of high-quality tennis, with the Spaniard's sensational backhand winner standing out as one of the match's memorable moments.