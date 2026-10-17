Thane Accident: Steel Reinforcement Cage From Elevated Road Project Falls On Moving Car At Kopri Bridge; MMRDA Fines Contractor ₹2 Crore | VIDEO | Screengrab

Thane: A major accident was reported at Thane's Mumbai entry point after a steel reinforcement cage from the under-construction Anand Nagar-Saket Elevated Road project toppled onto a moving car on Kopri Bridge, damaging the vehicle and triggering massive traffic congestion on the busy stretch. A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing steel rods piercing through the car's front and roof.

Video Shows Damage To Car

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The footage shows a white sedan crushed under the fallen reinforcement structure, with construction workers and traffic police gathered around the vehicle. Traffic personnel can also be seen regulating vehicle movement as authorities worked to clear the accident site.

Details Of The Accident

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred while construction work on the Anand Nagar-Saket Elevated Road project was underway. A portion of the reinforcement cage for an under-construction pier reportedly gave way and collapsed onto the passing car, causing extensive damage to its front windshield and upper portion.

Initial reports, including one by News18 Marathi, stated that two occupants of the car had sustained serious injuries. However, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in its official statement issued later, said no injuries had been reported in the incident.

The collapse caused major traffic disruption near the Thane-Mumbai entry point, one of the busiest routes connecting the city with Mumbai. Traffic built up for some time before authorities began clearing the damaged vehicle and the fallen reinforcement structure.

MMRDA Issues Statement, Fines Contractor

Taking serious note of the incident, the MMRDA said the reinforcement cage of an under-construction pier had toppled onto a moving car on Kopri Bridge and described the incident as unacceptable. The authority said the damaged vehicle had been removed and the fallen reinforcement cage was being safely cleared with the help of a crane.

The MMRDA imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on the contractor executing the elevated road project and ordered a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of the collapse and identify any safety lapses. It said necessary corrective measures would be enforced to prevent similar incidents in future. Reiterating that public safety remained its highest priority, the MMRDA said strict accountability would be ensured at every construction site under its jurisdiction.

(with inputs from Sweety Bhagwat)

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