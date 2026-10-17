Air India, Air India Express Extend Saudi Flight Suspension Until October 24 Amid Regional Tensions |

Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to and from three Saudi Arabian cities until October 24, 2026, citing the prevailing security situation in West Asia.

The airlines have suspended services to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam, while offering affected passengers options to reschedule their journeys, switch departure points or seek refunds for cancelled flights.

In a travel advisory, Air India said passengers with eligible bookings could avail themselves of a one-time complimentary date change, with rebooking permitted until November 10.

Who Is Eligible For Complimentary Rescheduling?

Passengers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before October 15, 2026, with scheduled travel dates between October 9 and October 25, can change their travel dates once without paying a change fee.

The facility applies to bookings with either Air India or Air India Express, subject to the respective airline's conditions.

Passengers who do not wish to travel on their originally booked route at a later date can also opt to depart from an alternative airport in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region served by their airline. These options are subject to seat availability.

Alternative Airports And Refund Options

Air India passengers can rebook flights to or from Dubai or Doha. Air India Express passengers have a wider list of alternatives, including Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Salalah and Sharjah.

Passengers choosing an alternative departure point will have to arrange their own transport to that airport and ensure they meet the applicable visa and entry requirements.

Those whose flights have been cancelled can also opt for a full refund if they decide not to travel.

The airlines said they were monitoring developments and would provide further updates as necessary, adding that they remained focused on supporting affected passengers and minimising travel disruptions.

Other Airlines Also Suspend Saudi Operations

Air India and Air India Express are among the carriers that have temporarily suspended services in the region. IndiGo and Akasa Air have also suspended some operations in Saudi Arabia amid the security concerns.

The disruptions come against the backdrop of reported attacks in the region. An October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was followed by an increase in the reported death toll to 13 after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national injured in the incident had died.

Separately, Yemen's internationally recognised government on Friday accused Houthi rebels of targeting Aden International Airport with two missiles. According to Yemen's Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani, the missiles landed near a Yemenia Airlines aircraft that was preparing to take off for Cairo.

The developments have added to concerns over aviation safety and travel across parts of West Asia, prompting airlines to adjust services and provide alternative arrangements for affected passengers.