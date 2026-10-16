India Calls Middle East Escalation 'Deeply Worrying' At UNSC, Condemns Attacks On Saudi Airports & Indian Seafarers | X

India has expressed serious concern over escalating hostilities in the Middle East, describing the situation as “deeply worrying”, while strongly condemning attacks on civilian infrastructure, including Saudi airports, commercial vessels and Indian seafarers.

Addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate on the situation in the Middle East on Thursday, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, emphasised New Delhi’s commitment to regional peace and stability.

“India has very high stakes in the safety, security and stability of the Middle East,” he said.

“The people of the Middle East need normalcy and lasting peace. Peace is not just the absence of war. It is imperative to strengthen stability and security for the people of the region. India is committed to their well-being, which would lead to a more secure, stable and prosperous world. All our actions will be derived from this approach,” Parvathaneni said.

He called for restraint and de-escalation in “what has developed into a principal challenge facing the international community today”.

India’s Ambassador to the UN @AmbHarishP tells the UNSC that attacks on merchant vessels and seafarers are “legally and morally indefensible” and freedom of navigation must be upheld under international law. https://t.co/h0nBDGx4bQ — Centre for Global India Insights (@CGIIthinktank) October 16, 2026

India Condemns Attacks On Saudi Airports, Commercial Ships

Parvathaneni strongly condemned repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure, including Saudi airports, in recent days. The strikes have claimed several lives, including that of Indian citizen Mohammad Yousef Ali in Riyadh.

“India stands in complete solidarity with the Government and people of Saudi Arabia in defense of their sovereignty,” he said.

Reiterating India’s call for an immediate reduction in hostilities, the envoy stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain essential to resolving the conflict.

“Attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must cease. Freedom of navigation and the safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways, in accordance with international law, must be upheld,” he said.

“The safety and security of seafarers remains a priority for the Government of India, and these recurring attacks risk further aggravation of a very volatile situation,” he added.

Parvathaneni cited attacks on several commercial vessels, including the India-flagged MV DP World Cauvery this week, MT Petro Dolphin and MT Valthera last week, and MT On Peace and MT Kazimah III the previous week.

“All attacks on commercial shipping and merchant mariners are legally and morally indefensible. Several of these ships have Indian seafarers, and their safety and security is our direct responsibility,” he said.

The envoy also thanked authorities in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for helping ensure the safety of Indian seafarers affected by the attacks.

India Pushes For Global Cooperation To Protect Seafarers

Amid increasing threats to maritime shipping, India and Liberia launched the ‘Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers’ during the UN General Assembly’s high-level week in September.

Parvathaneni said 23 member states joined the initiative, which seeks to strengthen international coordination, prevent attacks on commercial vessels and protect seafarers’ rights.

He noted that nearly two million seafarers operate the global merchant fleet, while maritime shipping accounts for four-fifths of international trade.

The initiative, he said, provides an inclusive, voluntary and action-oriented platform for practical cooperation among participating countries.

Referring to the BRICS Leaders’ Summit hosted in New Delhi in September, Parvathaneni recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal to establish a ‘Seafarers Emergency Support Network’.

The proposed network would connect maritime authorities and embassies of the countries concerned to facilitate distress alerts, medical assistance, communication with families and evacuation support when required.

On Yemen, India reaffirmed its commitment to the country’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while opposing interference in its internal affairs.

“We strongly condemn attacks on maritime navigation and on the seafarers, many of whom are Indian citizens. The protection of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Southern Red Sea is a shared international responsibility and is a global interest,” Parvathaneni said.

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Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Must Not Be Overlooked, Says India

India stressed that growing international concern over attacks on merchant shipping and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz should not divert attention from the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Reiterating its opposition to terrorism, India recalled its unequivocal condemnation of the October 7, 2023, attacks.

“Terrorism anywhere has no justification,” Parvathaneni said.

“India will continue to stand for humanitarian relief, dialogue and diplomacy and a negotiated Two-State Solution. The international community must act in unison to prevent any further loss of civilian lives and destruction of civilian infrastructure,” he said.

The envoy emphasised India’s support for a durable and sustained peace through a two-state solution, noting growing international backing for the approach.

He also highlighted India’s contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

India has provided more than $52 million in cumulative assistance to the agency, with operational flexibility allowing it to utilise New Delhi’s contributions according to its requirements, he said.

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India Calls For Protection Of UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon

Addressing the situation in Lebanon, India reiterated that personnel serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) must not be targeted while carrying out their peacekeeping responsibilities.

Parvathaneni strongly condemned attacks on UNIFIL personnel and stressed that their safety and security remain a priority.

He said UN peacekeepers contribute to international peace and security by implementing Security Council mandates.

“The sanctity and inviolability of UN premises must be fully respected. We reiterate the importance of preparing for a post-UNIFIL scenario and supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces in this regard,” he said.