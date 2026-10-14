Fresh Explosions Rock Riyadh As Saudi Arabia Intercepts Houthi Ballistic Missile | X - anadoluagency

Fresh explosions were heard in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday, residents said, as the Saudi-led military coalition announced it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels from neighbouring Yemen.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the latest incident. The Houthis, who have repeatedly targeted Saudi airports, military installations and oil facilities amid the ongoing Iran war, did not immediately comment.

The renewed attacks have heightened regional tensions and unsettled global markets. They have also raised questions about US involvement, with President Donald Trump indicating that he is considering whether Washington should join Saudi military strikes against the Houthis.

Houthi missile reportedly hit Aramco oil company in Saudi ArabiaEarlier reports said ‘loud booms’ were heard near the Saudi Aramco headquarters, according to Reuters https://t.co/f4iP7MKCW9 — RT (@RT_com) October 13, 2026

Air Raid Alerts Sound In Riyadh And Kharj

Residents who reported the explosions spoke on condition of anonymity over safety concerns. One lived in northern Riyadh, near King Khalid International Airport, which has faced several attacks over the past week, including deadly strikes.

Saudi civil defence authorities issued air raid alerts in Riyadh and Kharj province, southeast of the capital. Kharj houses the state-owned Military Industries Corporation and Prince Sultan Air Base, both strategically important facilities.

The Houthis have issued advance warnings about attacks on airports and oil installations, prompting airlines to suspend services and move aircraft away from threatened locations.

On Tuesday, a fire erupted in an administrative building at a Saudi Aramco facility. The incident marked another attack targeting the infrastructure of Saudi Arabia, the world's leading oil exporter.

Saudi Arabia Faces Growing Pressure Over Missile Defence

The continued missile and drone attacks have exposed the challenges Saudi Arabia faces in protecting its territory and critical infrastructure.

The kingdom has sought additional military assistance from allies, including the United States, as it struggles to intercept repeated Houthi strikes.

Saudi Arabia is attempting to defend a territory roughly three times the size of Texas against near-daily attacks. Security experts say intercepting every incoming missile and drone is virtually impossible.

Regional officials have also warned that the kingdom's stock of missile interceptors is running low, prompting requests for additional supplies from its allies.

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Fighting Intensifies After Sanaa Airport Strike

The latest escalation follows renewed hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis earlier this year.

The rebels blamed Saudi Arabia for an attack on the airport in rebel-held Sanaa, reviving tensions over the Saudi blockade imposed on Houthi-controlled areas. In response, the Houthis declared a blockade of their own against the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has since continued airstrikes on rebel-held parts of Yemen in support of the country's internationally recognised government.

The continuing exchanges have intensified the conflict, with both sides targeting strategically important facilities.

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Two Killed In Airstrike On Yemen's Hodeida Province

Meanwhile, the Houthi-run Health Ministry said on Wednesday that two people were killed and two others injured in an airstrike on Tuesday in the Ras Isa port area of Yemen's Hodeida province.

According to the ministry, the strike hit a facility belonging to the state oil company. It blamed Saudi Arabia for the attack.

The Saudi-led coalition also carried out an attack on an oil facility in Sanaa, according to the report.

The latest strikes come as Saudi Arabia faces mounting pressure to strengthen its air defences while continuing military operations against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.