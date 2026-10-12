Saudi Arabia Reportedly Running Low On Interceptor Missiles As Houthi Attacks Threaten Oil Exports And Economy

Escalating Houthi attacks have raised concerns over Saudi Arabia’s missile defences, energy infrastructure and vital export routes | AI Generated Image

Saudi Arabia is reportedly facing a shortage of interceptor missiles as continued attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen threaten the kingdom’s air defences, oil exports and economic ambitions.

The escalating conflict has raised concerns over the security of Saudi Arabia’s critical infrastructure, including airports and oil facilities, while also threatening its plans to develop travel and tourism as major drivers of economic growth.

Saudi Arabia initially appeared better positioned to withstand disruptions following the outbreak of war with Iran, as its pipeline infrastructure allowed oil exports to bypass the blocked Strait of Hormuz. However, intensifying Houthi attacks have exposed vulnerabilities in the kingdom’s missile-defence systems and alternative oil export routes.

Who are the Houthis and why are they targeting Saudi Arabia?

The Iran-backed Houthi militants, who control parts of neighbouring Yemen, have intensified attacks on Saudi infrastructure, including airports and energy facilities.

The threat has reached the Saudi capital, Riyadh, located more than 500 miles from Houthi-controlled territory.

On October 10, an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed 13 people and injured hundreds, raising concerns about the safety of civilian infrastructure and international air travel.

In another incident on Thursday, debris from an intercepted ballistic missile struck a kindergarten and a medical clinic complex.

The attacks have placed additional pressure on Saudi Arabia’s air defences at a time when the kingdom is reportedly running short of interceptor missiles needed to counter further strikes.

Houthis warn international airlines against flights to Saudi airports

On Sunday, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree renewed warnings to international airlines, businesses and travellers against operating flights to Saudi airports, claiming that the facilities were unsafe.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Saree warned international companies and aviation operators to avoid Saudi airports, except those serving the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

“We reiterate our warning to all international companies, experts, employees, workers, and travelers from all over the world to not operate flights to Saudi airports, as they are unsafe, except for the airports and airspace of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina,” Saree said.

The warning followed repeated attacks on Saudi aviation infrastructure, including strikes targeting King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport on October 6 and 7.

According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), those attacks killed three people and injured 36.

Following the October 10 strike, authorities temporarily suspended operations at King Khalid International Airport to assess the damage and conduct safety inspections in coordination with relevant agencies.

Riyadh airport attack death toll rises to 13, Indian national among victims

The death toll from the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport rose to 13 after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national injured in the incident had died.

In an update on X, the Embassy said its officials had visited hospitals where injured Indian nationals were receiving treatment.

Three Indian nationals remained in intensive care but were stable, while two others were undergoing treatment in regular wards. The remaining injured Indians had been discharged.

Confirming the death, the Embassy expressed condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of assistance in repatriating the mortal remains.

“Update regarding Riyadh Airport attack on October 10. It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

Earlier, GACA had reported 12 fatalities and 309 injuries in a statement issued on October 11.

The fatalities included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals and one national each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.

The death of the Indian national subsequently took the reported toll to 13.

How Houthi strikes threaten Saudi oil exports and economic ambitions

Beyond airports, Houthi attacks have also threatened Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure and export operations.

In July, the militants announced a maritime blockade, putting shipping routes through the Red Sea at risk.

An attack on the East-West pipeline in September further threatened the kingdom’s principal alternative route for exporting oil while the Strait of Hormuz remained disrupted.

The militants have also targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh at least four times, adding to concerns about the kingdom’s ability to protect vital infrastructure.

The continuing attacks could also undermine Saudi Arabia’s broader economic ambitions, particularly its efforts to expand travel and tourism as major sources of growth.

The latest escalation comes as Prince Mohammed seeks to contain the confrontation with Iran.

According to people familiar with the kingdom’s deliberations, Saudi intelligence indicated that Tehran was pressuring the Houthis to join the war.

Also Watch:

However, some Saudi officials believed the militants would make decisions based on their own interests rather than Iran’s directives.

The reported shortage of interceptor missiles, combined with continued threats to airports, oil infrastructure and shipping routes, has heightened concerns over Saudi Arabia’s security and economic stability.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/