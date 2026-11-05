FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Ronaldo Announces International Retirement, Sensex Soars 2,009 Points, Nifty Surges 576'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. 'Portugal Will Always Be In Me': Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement From International Football; Star Player Shares Emotional Video Message

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to an illustrious career with the Portugal national team that spanned more than two decades. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made the announcement through an emotional video message shared on his social media accounts on Thursday, November 5. (Read more...)

2. Sensex Soars 2,009 Points To End At 79,310, Nifty Jumps 576 Points To Settle At 24,537 As Bulls Take Charge

Sensex surged 2,009 points to 79,310, while Nifty gained 576 points to 24,537 as falling crude oil prices, US election results and renewed foreign buying fuelled a massive rally. (Read more...)

3. ‘Vote Chori Against Milk Producers’: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP Over Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act Amendment

The amendment would allow the government to nominate five members to managing committees of cooperative institutes with an annual turnover of more than Rs 500 crore. The Congress has accused the government of changing the election rules only because the results of elections to the Gokul union did not go in the BJP’s favour. (Read more...)

4. 'Don't Trust A File Just Because A Friend Sent It': WhatsApp Malware Wave Hits Asia, India's CERT-In Also Warns

Cybersecurity agencies in Singapore and Malaysia have flagged malicious files spreading through hijacked WhatsApp accounts and posing as invoices and bank statements. (Read more...)

5. Blinkit Ambulance No Longer Entirely Free: Deepinder Goyal Announces ₹2,500 Charge For Non-Emergency Transfers Amid Misuse Concerns

Blinkit Ambulance is introducing a Rs 2,500 fee for non-emergency transfers after routine bookings began limiting vehicle availability for urgent cases, founder Deepinder Goyal said. Emergency rides will remain free. Goyal said the service handled nearly 42,000 cases over two years without charging patients. (Read more...)

6. 'Let's Face Each Other Head-On': Amit Shah Accepts Rahul Gandhi's Debate Challenge, Dares Him To Discuss SIR In Parliament | Watch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accepted Rahul Gandhi's debate challenge, urging him to discuss the SIR exercise and other issues in Parliament. Shah said the government is ready to convene a special session if Congress formally requests one. (Read more...)

7. 'Creating Ruckus & Resorting To Boycotts Has Become Congress Culture': Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions | Video

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of disrupting Parliament and turning boycotts into Congress culture during a BJP rally in Karnal. Shah reiterated his demand for a special Parliament session to debate SIR and alleged that the INDIA bloc was protecting infiltrators. (Read more...)

8. Dhanteras 2026: From Buying Gold To Lighting Diyas, What Do These Rituals Mean?

Exploring the ancient beliefs behind buying gold, silver and utensils to invite health, prosperity and protection from misfortune. (Read more...)

9. 'Insult To My Culture': Italian Chef Fired After He Refused To Put Pineapple On Pizza In Australian Restaurant

An Italian chef, Davide Tamburella, lost his job at a Brisbane restaurant after refusing to prepare ham and pineapple pizzas, calling the topping an “insult to his culture”. He challenged his dismissal before Australia's Fair Work Commission, but his application was rejected for missing the filing deadline. The restaurant maintained that the dispute involved more than just pineapple pizza. (Read more...)

10. Dilwali Diwali Review: Mihir Ahuja, Manoj Pahwa And Neelu Kohli Bring Family Warmth To A Predictable Drama

Ritesh Menon's Dilwali Diwali is a gentle Netflix family drama starring Mihir Ahuja, Manoj Pahwa and Neelu Kohli. Exploring family bonds, generational differences and the meaning of home, the film has heartfelt performances but suffers from predictable storytelling and limited dramatic momentum. (Read more...)