‘Vote Chori Against Milk Producers’: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP Over Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act Amendment

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi | X

The Congress accused the Maharashtra government of “brazenly attempting to subvert the democratic mandate of milk producers”, a day after the state Cabinet approved an amendment to the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act on the composition of the managing committees of cooperative institutions.

The amendment would allow the government to nominate five members to managing committees of cooperative institutes with an annual turnover of more than Rs 500 crore. Four of the five government-nominated members will have voting rights.

The decision is being viewed as a setback to Congress MLA Satej Patil, whose group secured a majority in the recent Gokul board elections, and as an opportunity for the ruling Mahayuti to regain control of the influential dairy cooperative.

Commenting on the amendment, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party changed the election rules after Gokul milk producers defeated the party.

'BJP Going To Any Lengths To Save Power'

“This is ‘vote chori’ against milk producers – an adulteration in the mandate,” Gandhi remarked. “The BJP has become so desperate that it's going to any lengths everywhere to save power. Those who steal the milk producers' votes, remember – farmers don't forget.”

गोकुल में दूध उत्पादकों ने भाजपा को हरा दिया।तो भाजपा ने चुनाव के बाद नियम बदल दिए - 4 डायरेक्टर ठूँसो, 12 को 16 बनाओ, बहुमत चुराओ। ये दूध उत्पादकों के वोट की चोरी है - जनादेश में मिलावट।भाजपा इतनी हताश हो चुकी है कि हर जगह सत्ता बचाने के लिए किसी भी हद तक जा रही है।दूध उत्पादकों का वोट चुराने वाले याद रखें - किसान भूलता नहीं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 5, 2026

In a similar vein, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera remarked: “The Maharashtra government is brazenly attempting to subvert the democratic mandate of milk producers at the Gokul Milk Federation by using legislative changes to manipulate the composition of an elected board.”

Khera further said: “The larger question is whether a government can change the rules after an election simply because it does not like the result.“

The Congress leader said that the party will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

Gokul Elections

The controversy centres around elections to the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, better known by its brand name, Gokul. In the elections held last month, Satej Patil's panel won 13 of the 25 director posts, while the Mahayuti-backed panel secured 12 seats.

The Cabinet approval to the amendment also comes amid a standoff over the election of Gokul's chairman. A board meeting scheduled for October 29 could not be held due to the lack of a quorum, with Mahayuti-backed directors remaining absent. At least 14 directors are required to constitute the quorum.

Patil subsequently approached the court, alleging that the absence of Mahayuti directors was deliberately obstructing the chairman's election. The court directed that the meeting be held on November 10.