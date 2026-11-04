Maha Cabinet Approves Cooperative Act Amendment, Paves Way For 5 Govt-Nominated Directors In Gokul Dairy | X - AdvYashomatiINC

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, allowing the government to nominate five members to the managing committees of cooperative institutions with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 500 crore. This move could alter the power equations in Kolhapur's influential Gokul Milk Union.

The decision is being viewed as a setback to Congress MLA Satej Patil, whose group secured a majority in the recent Gokul board elections, and as an opportunity for the ruling Mahayuti to regain control of the influential dairy cooperative.

'गोकुळ'मध्ये चार शासन नियुक्त संचालक नेमून त्यांना मतांचा अधिकार देणे ही लोकशाहीची हत्या आहे. मंत्रीमंडळाचा हा निर्णय सहकार क्षेत्रासाठी काळा कायदा असून या तीव्र निषेध करते. शेतकऱ्यांनी निवडलेल्या संचालकांना डावलून, आपले बगलबच्चे निवडून, 'गोकुळ' गुजरातच्या दावणीला बांधण्याचा हा प्रकार आहे. देवेंद्रजी महाराष्ट्रातील जनता लोकशाही व्यवस्थेवर घाला घालणारा हा निर्णय कधीही मान्य करणार नाही, ही जनता आपल्याला माफ करणार नाही!#गोकुळ@satejp @INCMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis — Adv. Yashomati Thakur (@AdvYashomatiINC) November 4, 2026

Amendment Allows Five Government Nominees

Under the proposed amendment, four of the five government-nominated members will have voting rights, while the fifth, a government officer not below the rank of Assistant Registrar, will not be entitled to vote. The four other nominees will be individuals having experience in the functioning of the concerned cooperative institution. However, none of the nominated members will be eligible to contest elections for office-bearer posts in the institution.

The Cabinet approved the insertion of a new proviso in Section 73AAA (2) of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960. District Central Cooperative Banks have been specifically excluded from the proposed amendment. A formal notification will be issued after obtaining the Governor's approval.

Gokul Elections And Chairman Standoff

The decision assumes significance in the wake of the recent Gokul elections, in which Patil's panel won 13 of the 25 director posts, while the Mahayuti-backed panel secured 12 seats. The election was held last month.

The government move comes amid a standoff over the election of Gokul's chairman. A board meeting scheduled for October 29 could not be held due to a lack of quorum, with Mahayuti-backed directors remaining absent. At least 14 directors are required to constitute the quorum.

Patil subsequently approached the court, alleging that the absence of Mahayuti directors was deliberately obstructing the chairman's election. The court directed that the meeting be held on November 10. Against this backdrop, the Cabinet's decision to amend the cooperative law has triggered allegations of political interference in the functioning of the dairy cooperative.

Speculation Over New Board Nominees

The amendment could open the door for the induction of leaders who lost the recent Gokul board elections. Names doing the rounds include NCP leader Navid Mushrif, son of minister Hasan Mushrif, former director Shoumika Mahadik, wife of MLA Amal Mahadik, A.Y. Patil and Ashok Farkate.

Meanwhile, Mahayuti-backed Gokul directors have travelled from Kolhapur to Mumbai to meet senior state leaders. They are also reportedly planning a stay in Alibaug after their meetings, triggering fresh political speculation in Kolhapur.

Satej Patil Criticises Cabinet Decision

Reacting sharply to the Cabinet decision, Congress MLA Satej Patil said the government was attempting to overturn the people's mandate by bringing directors through the back door.

He said he had written to all Cabinet ministers on Tuesday night, urging them not to implement such a decision in Maharashtra. Patil alleged that the move was an attempt to undermine democracy and warned that the political consequences would be remembered in 2029.

"The mandate given by 5.5 lakh milk producers cannot be brushed aside. Power does not remain in the hands of one party forever. We will remember this political vendetta when the power equations change in Maharashtra in 2029," he said.

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Opposition Raises Concerns Over Autonomy

Congress state president Harshwardhan Sapkal also termed the decision an attempt to capture Gokul by undermining democratic and constitutional principles.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, meanwhile, cautioned against government interference in the autonomy of the cooperative. He said Gokul represented 5,400 milk societies and around 5.5 lakh dairy farmers, whose democratic mandate must be respected. Political interference, he warned, could undermine the functioning of an institution built through the collective efforts of farmers.

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