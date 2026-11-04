Maharashtra’s Samruddhi Mahamarg To Get 420 Police Posts & 15 Assistance Centres To Boost Highway Safety | X - BalMalkitSingh

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved a major security upgrade for the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg, clearing the creation of 420 regular police posts, 15 Highway Police Assistance Centres and a dedicated Control Room.

A Government Resolution in this regard has been issued, with a budgetary provision of around Rs 51 crore.

The decision has been welcomed by the transport fraternity, which has been raising concerns over safety on the 701-km expressway for several months.

Transport Fraternity Welcomes Security Upgrade

Bal Malkit Singh, Advisor and former President of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for intervening in the matter.

According to Singh, transporters had repeatedly flagged incidents of highway robberies, armed attacks on drivers, diesel theft, extortion and poor patrolling. Representations were submitted on June 1, June 9, July 17, August 10, September 2 and September 28, 2026, seeking urgent action.

"We have been consistently highlighting the ground realities and the serious security challenges faced by our drivers. The approval of 420 posts, 15 assistance centres and a control room is a significant step," Singh said.

Call For Visible Highway Security

He, however, stressed that the approval must translate into visible security on the ground.

"Our drivers deserve safety, dignity and security, not fear," he said.

He said a robust security mechanism would not only protect truck drivers but also build confidence among passengers, tourists and all highway users.

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Drivers' Safety And Expressway Reputation

"Our truck drivers work day and night to keep the country's supply chain moving. They are the backbone of our economy. Samruddhi Mahamarg is one of Maharashtra's prestigious projects, and its reputation must reflect world-class safety along with world-class infrastructure," Singh added.

He expressed hope that the posts and centres would be made operational at the earliest across the entire expressway, and said the transport fraternity would continue to work with the government to make the corridor safe and tension-free.

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