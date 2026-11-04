Mumbai: Two Cars Collide Outside Sahyadri Guest House Amid Cabinet Meeting, Traffic Congestion Reported |Video

Two cars collided on Wednesday in front of the Sahyadri Guest House in Malabar Hill, causing heavy traffic congestion even as a Maharashtra cabinet meeting was underway there.
Visuals show Fortuner car damaged
A video by news agency IANS showed that the Fortuner car, which was being driven by an elderly person, had been rammed by another car.
However, it is not yet clear whether any of the car occupants suffered any injuries in the collision.
The visuals further show that the blue Fortuner car was damaged due to the collision.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
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