'Insult To My Culture': Italian Chef Fired After He Refused To Put Pineapple On Pizza In Australian Restaurant |

Not sure how many of you indulge in a pizza with pineapple toppings but this chef surely was offended making one! An Italian chef in Australia has found himself at the centre of a bizarre workplace controversy after his strong opposition to pineapple as a pizza topping reportedly cost him his job. His subsequent attempt to challenge the dismissal has also been rejected by the country's workplace tribunal due to a procedural delay.

Davide Tamburella, a former head chef at La Costa restaurant in Brisbane, was dismissed after refusing to prepare ham and pineapple pizzas for a private event. The customer had reportedly placed a booking worth more than A$15,000 (approximately Rs 9 lakh), with the pizzas included in the menu request.

For Tamburella, however, the issue went beyond a customer's food preference. He considered putting pineapple on pizza an “insult to his culture” and maintained that the combination was offensive to his Italian roots.

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Third Refusal To Make Hawaiian Pizza In Four Years

According to details presented before the Fair Work Commission, Tamburella had previously refused similar instructions on two occasions. The latest disagreement marked the third such incident in four years.

During an earlier dispute, the chef had reportedly asked his employer to “check how important it is for Italians not to put pineapple on a pizza”.

The controversy eventually became one of several concerns discussed during a meeting between Tamburella and the restaurant's management. He was dismissed on May 20, approximately two weeks after the meeting, which also addressed issues relating to his workplace conduct and performance.

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Chef's Unfair Dismissal Claim Rejected

Tamburella subsequently approached Australia's Fair Work Commission, arguing that his termination was unfair. Apart from the disagreement over pineapple pizza, he also claimed that his dismissal was partly connected to a workplace injury.

The chef had fractured his right hand after striking a metal handrail, which he cited as another factor in the dispute.

However, the commission declined to examine the merits of his unfair dismissal application because it was submitted after the prescribed filing deadline. It also found that the circumstances did not satisfy the requirements for an extension under exceptional circumstances.

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The decision, released on Tuesday, therefore did not establish whether La Costa was justified in terminating his employment. Instead, the application was rejected on procedural grounds.

Restaurant Says There Was More To The Dispute

La Costa's managing director, Elliot Ingram, suggested that the disagreement was not simply about the controversial pizza topping.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Ingram said there was “more to this story than a pizza topping”, indicating that the refusal was among several issues considered during the disciplinary process.

The Brisbane restaurant has since shut down.

Meanwhile, Tamburella appears to have moved on professionally. His LinkedIn profile identifies him as the head chef at Don Gino, an Italian restaurant located in Brisbane's West End neighbourhood.

Interestingly, the restaurant's menu does not feature pineapple as a pizza topping, bringing an unusual twist to the chef's ongoing association with the much-debated Hawaiian pizza.