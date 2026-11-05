'Portugal Will Always Be In Me': Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement From International Football; Star Player Shares Emotional Video Message

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement From International Football | Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to an illustrious career with the Portugal national team that spanned more than two decades. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made the announcement through an emotional video message shared on his social media accounts on Thursday, November 5.

The announcement marks the end of an extraordinary chapter for one of football's greatest-ever players. Ronaldo made his international debut for Portugal in 2003 and went on to become the country's all-time leading goalscorer and appearance-maker.

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement From International Football

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The Al-Nassr superstar had previously indicated that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be his final appearance at the tournament. However, his latest announcement brings clarity to his international future as he prepares to step away from representing his country.

Ronaldo leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, having inspired generations of footballers and supporters across the world. His retirement will undoubtedly mark the end of an era for Portugal and international football.

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