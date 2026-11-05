Dilwali Diwali Review: Mihir Ahuja, Manoj Pahwa And Neelu Kohli Bring Family Warmth To A Predictable Drama | File photo

Title: Dilwali Diwali



Director: Ritesh Menon



Cast: Mihir Ahuja, Manoj Pahwa, Neelu Kohli, Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni



Where: Streaming on Netflix



Rating: 2 1/2 Stars



Review



There is something endearing about a film that understands the difference between owning a better house and feeling at home. Ritesh Menon’s Dilwali Diwali builds its story around this distinction, wrapping it in the warmth of a Punjabi family gathering during the festive season.



Ansh Sikka (Mihir Ahuja), an engineer settled in Norway, returns home after three years to spend Diwali with his parents and sister Mahi (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni), carrying a hidden agenda. His plans hit an unexpected snag when he discovers that not everything is as it seems. His father's attachment to their old neighbourhood proves harder to overcome than anticipated.





The film finds its footing in the clash between aspiration and attachment, modernity and tradition, and a son's good intentions and his parents' idea of happiness. It offers observations about family, generational differences and the tendency to mistake material comforts for emotional fulfilment. Ansh's father also reminds him that doing everything for one's family does not necessarily give one the right to dictate how they should live.



Unfortunately, familiarity is both the film's comfort blanket and its undoing. The situations rarely surprise, conflicts remain remarkably well-behaved, and the narrative lacks dramatic momentum. At times, the proceedings resemble a stage play with a camera and a Diwali backdrop. The film has its heart in the right place, but its storytelling could have used more imagination.



Actors’ Performance

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Manoj Pahwa brings naturalness to the role of Ansh's father, lending him warmth, humour and quiet authority. Neelu Kohli complements him as Sukhmani, portraying a mother torn between appreciating her son's generosity and holding on to familiar comforts. Mihir Ahuja is convincing as the well-meaning son, though his character lacks emotional complexity. Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni makes a pleasant impression as Mahi. The ensemble works well together, despite the writing's limited scope.



Music and Aesthetics



The three songs, 'Tappa' (Amreeka VI), 'Ghar Lagda' and 'Yeh Duniya', are thoughtfully woven into the narrative rather than appearing as obligatory musical interruptions. They add warmth and occasionally provide the emotional lift that the screenplay itself struggles to sustain. Production values are competent by OTT standards, with the festive setting lending the film an inviting visual appeal. The presentation is functional rather than particularly inventive.



FPJ Verdict



Overall, the film is a gentle, predictable family drama about belonging, parental expectations and the meaning of home, though unlikely to linger after the diyas go out.