Dhanteras 2026: From Buying Gold To Lighting Diyas, What Do These Rituals Mean?

Dhanteras (also known as Dhantrayodashi) is chronicled in the ancient Hindu Puranic scriptures. It is celebrated in the Hindu month of Kartik, on the 13th lunar day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha). The term originates from dhan (wealth) and Teras (13th day) and is observed to welcome health, wealth and prosperity into the household.

The dedication is based on three genesis narratives which expound the consolidation of the worship of health, prosperity and protection from death. In Hindu tradition, Lord Dhanvantari is worshipped as the god of medicine, healing, and Ayurveda. Dhanteras is also celebrated as Dhanvantari Jayanti to mark his birth.

Origin of wealth

According to mythology, Lord Dhanvantari appeared during the Samudra Manthan (the churning of the ocean) carrying a kalash of Amrit, the nectar of immortality. During the very same cosmic churning Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, fortune, and prosperity, materialized from the ocean waves. Because both Devi Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari appeared around this time, Dhanteras became firmly established as a dual celebration to welcome both material wealth and physical well-being.

Why buy gold

Buying gold on Dhanteras is a huge tradition in our culture.

Krishnan Sampath, Senior Vedic Astrologer at iMeUsWe notes, “Since gold stands for purity, prosperity, and long-term stability, families usually buy gold coins, jewellery, or other precious items to welcome positive vibes and pray for financial growth in the new year, to bring good fortune and keep the family secure. Ultimately, buying gold on Dhanteras beautifully connects our rituals with practical financial planning.”

Dhanvantari and the gift of health

Wealth without health is worthless. “Considered an avatar of Lord Vishnu, people pray to Dhanvantari for good health, long life, and recovery from illnesses. Lord Dhanvantari is deeply connected to Ayurveda, which focuses on holistic well-being through balanced eating, healthy living, and natural remedies. His teachings remind us that staying healthy in mind and body is just as important as physical fitness,” explains Krishnan Sampath.

True meaning of prosperity

Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera together during Dhanteras and Diwali has a lot of importance in our homes. Both are gods of wealth and prosperity, and praying to them is believed to bring good luck, stability, and abundance into our lives.

According to Vilasini Iyer, a home-maker and a devotional practitioner, “Lord Kubera, considered as the treasurer of the gods and the protector of wealth, is venerated to maintain financial security, a flourishing graph in business, and the protection of their well-deserved savings. Goddess Lakshmi ushers in prosperity while Lord Kubera enables us to manage and safeguard that wealth properly.”

Yama Deep Daan: Diya of protection

Known as Yama Deepam, this ritual is performed on the evening of Dhanteras. As per tradition, families light a clay diya outside their house, facing south—the direction associated with Lord Yama, the god of death and justice.

Krishnan Sampath expounds, “Lighting a diya for Lord Yama on Dhanteras is an important custom meant to protect family members from untimely death and bring peace to the home. Yama Deepam stands for hope, safety, and the power of light over darkness. By doing this simple ritual, families seek blessings for a long, peaceful, and prosperous life.”

Different communities in India celebrate Dhanteras differently. Hindu families across various regions buy new utensils (in any metal) or kalash to honour Dhanvantari who emerged with an amrit kalash, and invite health and wellness.

Read Also Festive Thalis Are Back, Blending Heritage Flavours With A Contemporary Dining Experience

Maharashtra and Gujarat

In many Maharashtrian households, the celebration actually begins a day early or coincides with Vasu Baras where cows and calves are revered to honour the sacred bond between humans and livestock and seek agricultural or livelihood blessings. A unique regional custom involves offering dried coriander seeds (Dhane) mixed with jaggery (gul) to Goddess Lakshmi.

Business and mercantile communities in Gujarat focus heavily on opening new account books (Chopda Puja) and recording financial ledgers to invite prosperity for the coming year. Families prepare traditional regional sweets and snacks such as Malpua and Dabla.

South Indian communities

In several Southern households, the primary veneration is directed toward Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician and patron of Ayurveda.

In parts of Tamil Nadu, Brahmin and traditional families prepare Marundu (a special medicinal paste or herbal formulation) made from ingredients like cumin, coriander, and ajwain to balance the body's tri-doshas and promote health. Homes are adorned with intricate rice-flour kolams (rangoli) and oil lamps.

Mercantile and craft communities

Artisans, craftsmen, and industrial workers often treat the period around Dhanteras and Vishwakarma traditions as a time to clean, maintain, and honour their tools, machinery, and commercial workspaces. Shopkeepers purchase new account ledgers and clean storefronts, symbolizing a fresh and prosperous start to the financial year.

Krishnan Sampath concludes by saying, “Worshipping both deities together reminds us that earning money and saving it wisely are equally important. Through these rituals, families pray for financial security, good returns on investments, and a bright future, while also remembering the value of charity and using wealth responsibly to help others.”