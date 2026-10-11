Festive Thalis Are Back, Blending Heritage Flavours With A Contemporary Dining Experience

Navratri satvik Thali, ITC Grand Central & Munch Box Thali (L to R) |

Festive thalis are making a strong comeback on restaurant menus, but what does it take to recreate a meal steeped in family recipes, regional traditions and rituals for a restaurant audience? Gen Z, increasingly seeking authentic festive experiences are proving to be a powerful seasonal draw for restaurants, especially as chefs weave modern elements into traditional spreads.

Setting the festive tone

Satvik Thali Afreen The Westin Pune |

Celebratory adornments help enhance the mood by radiating a warm, inviting mileu fostering a sense of community. A cheerful vibe is established with cultural expressions, themed backdrops, small giveaways in conjunction with an ethnic feast. Guests get oriented about the concept before being served a homegrown libation like piyush, panagam, or neermor and heritage-driven thalis.

Influenced by limited, short-term exclusivity, and communal bonding, restaurants’ range shifts between sattvik to plant-based delicacies and promise to stimulate the senses and elevate conventional get-togethers. Ganesh Chaturthi’s special Sattvik Thali of Aafreen at The Westin Pune Koregaon Park brought the flavours of Maharashtra to the table. Curated by Senior Chef Vasant Naik, family recipes passed down through generations, highlighted the simplicity and depth of Maharashtrian home cooking echoing the bounty of vegetarian gastronomy, reviving ancestral seasoning on a platter.

Be it Onam sadhya, Durga Puja bhog, or Women’s Day, TAT, the coastal cuisine place in Vikhroli makes it a point to host every cultural and religious festival with appropriate décor and a traditional platter served with utmost sincerity. According to Sumit Govind Sharma – Founder and Director of Monarch Liberty Hospitality, “A thali may appear as an unassuming service but it’s more than what meets the eye. Farm-fresh, seasonal produce can be volatile and every component from the accent, unifier to the final garnish must be right on cue.”

True-to-traditions

Some chefs uncompromisingly defend classic recipes. Payal Thakkar, Chef and Founder – The MunchBox, Fir Milenge and The MunchBox Thali voices, “Authenticity is about understanding the soul of the recipe. Adapt the quantity, preparation or presentation for a restaurant kitchen but the flavour and intention should remain intact.”

LaliT Mumbai, Navratri Thali |

Onam assumes a grand scale at The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai. MasterChef Bala of South of Vindhyas who obsessively chases pure, unaltered flavours to ensure both substance and extravagance, carrying forward a gastronomic legacy reveals, “Guests pre-book to mainly savour the time-honoured 56-item menu which includes Kerala cuisine classics where authenticity is not compromised.”

Hylo in Kala Ghoda staunchly maintains culinary integrity, keeping food credible to its origins. Hylo’s sit-down banana leaf-served Onam Sadhya stayed fiercely loyal to the roots. Chef Mrigank elaborates, “At Hylo, right from the way the sadhya was prepared, served and relished by guests, it was genuinely a celebration of fortitude and spirituality. A flavourful and soul-soothing experience all the way with additional regional accompaniments made it to the leafy thali.”

Baluchi, a Pan Indian destination at The LaLiT Mumbai, has come up with Saatvik Bhoj – Navratri Thali with comforting flavours and mindful dining like sabudana vada, sweet potato chaat, samak chawal khichdi, lauki tamatar sabzi, paneer makhmali curry, dahi wale aloo, vrat-friendly accompaniments cucumber peanut raita, tomato curd chutney, sabudana papad. Sabudana kheer and singhare ke atte ka halwa, followed by badam thandai round off the festive meal.

Hornby’s Pavilion at ITC Grand Central heralds Navratri favourites of refreshing sweet lassi, with sabudana khichadi alongside khatte meethe kaddu ki sabzi, offering a gentle balance of sweet and tangy flavours, kuttu ki poori paired with cucumber raita, concludes on a sweet note with creamy rice kheer.

Commercial viability and progressive cuisines

Nayra- Modak with a twist |

What was previously looked at as a comforting home-style gathering has emerged as a drift towards experience-driven dining. “But I don’t see festive thalis only as a business opportunity. It is also a chance to bring back flavours people have grown up with and introduce them to a new generation. When that connects with people, the business naturally follows,” feels Chef Payal Thakkar.

Chefs are being playful with ingredients and presentations. Consultant Chef Palani avers, “Avial-inspired foam—made by blending coconut milk, yogurt, and avial masala; banana chips dusted with peri-peri; dal vadais served with avocado-coconut dip, and injipuli shots are navigating to the contemporary sadhya platter.” Restaurant Nayra’s recent festive Chocolate modak sported a decadent makeover comprising cocoa, digestive biscuits, condensed milk and a hint of aromatic elaichi with silky-smooth rabdi for an extra layer of indulgence – the nostalgia of a classic modak with the irresistible richness of chocolate and rabdi.

Gen Z and micro-content

GenZ is reimagining the festive bhojanam, metamorphosing the culinary sprint into immersive, artistic and mindful dining. The present generation hails traditional dining as a manifestation of cultural integrity entwined with visibility among virtual community, posting plated visual treats.

Onam Sadya - South of Vindhyas |

TATs Durga Puja thali |

Payal Thakkar concludes by saying, “People are becoming more curious about food that has a story behind it. A thali gives you so many flavours, textures and traditions in one meal. At MunchBox, we see younger customers enjoying food they may not have grown up eating. That’s exciting because it shows that traditional food is not old-fashioned. It just needs to be experienced.”