FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'PM Modi Meets 20 Space Startups, Vantara Rescues Assam Elephant'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Rajnath Singh Records Video Message, Calls Congress Stand On Vande Mataram 'Unconstitutional'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticised Congress over its stand on Vande Mataram, calling it “unconstitutional” and questioning its commitment to the Constitution and national song. His video message comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent push for Union ministers to strengthen social media engagement, particularly with younger audiences. (Read more...)

कांग्रेस द्वारा वंदे मातरम का सम्मान करने से औपचारिक रूप से न केवल इंकार करना, बल्कि सीधे सीधे विरोध करना, अत्यंत दुर्भाग्य जनक और संवैधानिक दृष्टि से बहुत गंभीर विषय है। भारत के संविधान के अनुसार, संसद देश का सर्वोच्च संस्था है और संसद से पारित कोई भी क़ानून हर व्यक्ति के लिये… pic.twitter.com/3B87SW8dSd — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 21, 2026

2. Nagpur: Love Triangle Turns Fatal As Man Allegedly Stabs Friend To Death Following Dispute Over Same Woman; 2 Arrested

A man allegedly stabbed his friend to death following a dispute over a woman in Nagpur's Narendra Nagar, according to police. Gaurav Ragde allegedly chased Gaurav Raut before a scuffle broke out, during which Raut reportedly snatched Ragde's knife and stabbed him. Ragde was declared dead at a hospital. Police have arrested Raut and Abhishek Wasnik in the case. (Read more...)

3. Where Is Marleshwar Shiva Temple? CM Fadnavis Calls Maharashtra’s ‘Shivdhara’ A Symbol Of Faith And Heritage Preservation

CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the need to preserve Marleshwar’s religious and historical importance while developing the site for visitors. Calling it Maharashtra’s “Shivdhara”, he stressed that development should go hand in hand with protecting the heritage and spiritual character of the temple. (Read more...)

4. PM Modi Meets 20 Space Startups, Calls For India To Become A Global Space Technology Hub

PM Modi interacted with 20 Indian space startups, urging greater collaboration and innovation to position India as a global space-tech hub and expand applications across sectors. (Read more...)

5. 'Rahul Gandhi Caught In 4K': BJP Alleges Social Media Influencers Paid ₹25,000 To Make Videos On Pune's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Event

The Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged that social media influencers are being paid ₹25,000 to make videos on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" event, which is scheduled to be held in Pune on Saturday (August 22). (Read more...)

6. Who Is Medhavi Bidhuri? Delhi Cricketer Takes Internet By Storm After '6-7' Celebration Goes Viral During DPL 2026 | VIDEO

Delhi leg-spinner Medhavi Bidhuri went viral for her ‘6-7’ celebration after dismissing Nishika Singh in the Women’s Delhi Premier League opener on August 20. The 20-year-old Central Delhi Queens bowler took 2/24, though South Delhi Superstarz won by 29 runs. The gesture echoes an internet meme and also matches Bidhuri’s jersey number 67, giving the trend a personal link. (Read more...)

7. India Could Account For One-Fifth Of Global Smartphone Production Within 1–2 Years: Report

India's smartphone production share could rise to 20% globally within 1-2 years, driven by the China-plus-one strategy and growing electronics manufacturing capacity. (Read more...)

8. 'Humne Aapko Miss Kiya!': BTS Wants To Visit India, Future Mumbai Concert Plans Have Desi Fans Screaming - Watch

BTS has sparked fresh excitement among Indian ARMYs after a Google India and Google Gemini video showed the members discussing a possible India tour. Jin greeted fans in Hindi, while Suga and J-Hope spoke about meeting Indian fans and exploring the country. Gemini recommended Mumbai’s Khotachiwadi, but no India concert has been officially announced yet. (Read more...)

9. Ambani's Vantara Airlifts 53-Yr-Old Elephant Joymoti Swept Away In Floods For Emergency Treatment

Vantara recently shared an emotional video documenting Joymoti's struggle and the rescue efforts undertaken over the past few days. The elephant was rescued with the help of local communities and government agencies after being swept away by floodwaters, but the ordeal left her with multiple injuries and serious mobility challenges. (Read more...)