Rajnath Singh Records Video Message, Calls Congress Stand On Vande Mataram 'Unconstitutional'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has strongly criticised the Congress for reaffirming its 1937 position on singing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram, calling the party’s stand “unconstitutional” and “reprehensible”.

In a video message shared on social media, Singh questioned the Congress’s commitment to the Constitution and national symbols, arguing that laws passed by Parliament are binding on all citizens.

“If someone refuses to abide by it, their loyalty to the Constitution certainly comes under suspicion,” Singh said, adding that opposition to the national song also raises questions about patriotism.

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Rajnath Links 1937 Resolution To Partition

Singh referred to the Congress resolution of 1937, which limited the singing of Vande Mataram to its first two stanzas. He alleged that the decision was taken by Congress while accommodating the demands of the Muslim League.

According to Singh, such compromises weakened national unity and ultimately contributed to circumstances that culminated in Partition. He accused the Congress of repeating what he described as a similar approach towards “radical elements” today.

“Compromising with radical elements has always proven fatal for the country,” Singh said, calling the Congress decision a “serious warning sign” for the future.

Congress Reaffirms 1937 Position

Singh’s remarks come after the Congress Working Committee recently reaffirmed the party’s 1937 position on Vande Mataram, amid a renewed political debate over the song’s status and its place alongside the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

The BJP has been pushing to elevate Vande Mataram’s legal and constitutional standing, adding another layer to the ongoing political dispute between the two parties.

PM Modi’s Social Media Nudge To Ministers

Singh’s video also comes at a time when the Union government has been encouraging ministers to strengthen their social media presence and engage more directly with younger audiences.

In late July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly urged Cabinet ministers to become more active on platforms such as Instagram, including through reels and interactive content, after concerns over engagement among younger users.

Ministers Receive ‘Digital Report Cards’

The push was followed by a review in the August Cabinet meeting, where ministers were reportedly assessed on their performance across social media platforms.

PM Modi topped the rankings, while Rajnath Singh was among the stronger performers along with ministers including Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari. Ministers were advised to increase both their activity and meaningful engagement on social media.

Rajnath’s Direct Political Messaging Stands Out

Rajnath Singh has maintained a substantial presence on X for years, regularly sharing official updates, meeting-related posts, tributes and political messages. However, his latest Vande Mataram video stands out as a direct, solo political intervention at a time when ministers are being encouraged to communicate more actively through social media.

The video-driven approach reflects the government’s broader effort to make ministers’ online outreach more frequent, direct and accessible, particularly to younger audiences.