'Rahul Gandhi Caught In 4K': BJP Alleges Social Media Influencers Paid ₹25,000 To Make Videos On Pune's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Event | File Photo

The Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged that social media influencers are being paid ₹25,000 to make videos on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" event, which is scheduled to be held in Pune on Saturday (August 22).

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BJP Gujarat wrote, "Rahul Gandhi caught in 4K! ₹25,000 being offered directly to social media influencers to show crowd in Pune? Why a failed attempt to mobilise the crowd, not by the power of ideas, but by the power of money? In a democracy, the people's real support is needed, not paid PR."

In the video, a person named Shantanu is seen talking to a woman. He said the woman would have to make 2-3 videos highlighting the event and that they would pay her ₹25,000. "You will have to record some part of Rahul Gandhi's speech, some part of the crowd. You can also make an opinion video. You can also talk to the invited students about how they are feeling about the event, about Rahul Gandhi," he said, adding that she would have to post these videos on her own account and not in collaboration. He further said the woman could post the videos by the night of August 22 or the morning of August 23.

30 conditions imposed

The Pune Police have granted permission for the event with 30 conditions.

The organisers have been directed not to put up any objectionable images, pictures or banners, and they will be responsible if any untoward incident occurs and leads to a law-and-order situation at the venue.

The police have also asked the organisers to ensure adequate security, separate arrangements for men and women, sufficient entry and exit gates, drinking water, toilets, fire-safety equipment and parking facilities.

They have directed the organisers to deploy private security personnel, including women guards, and make extensive use of volunteers, particularly women. CCTV cameras covering the entire venue are also required to remain operational round the clock.

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The organisers have been instructed to comply with Supreme Court directions on permissible noise levels and provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The police have also prohibited the use of drones for photography at the venue and directed the organisers to ensure that emergency access remains available for police, medical and fire services.

Details of the programme

The programme is scheduled to be held from 4.30pm to 9.30pm at the SSPMS College ground near RTO Chowk in Pune. 8,000 to 10,000 people are likely to gather.