Pune: SPPU Plans New Undergraduate School With Multidisciplinary Courses | Gaurav Kadam

Pune: Students at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) could soon have access to a wider range of undergraduate programmes as the university works on a plan to start a separate School of Undergraduate Studies from the next academic year.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Suresh Gosavi said the proposed school will focus on courses that combine subjects from different departments. The idea is to give students broader academic exposure while also preparing them for changing job requirements.

SPPU currently has more than 45 academic departments. Most of these departments are largely involved in postgraduate teaching and research. The university has only a limited number of undergraduate programmes of its own, although courses such as liberal arts and blended BSc programmes have been introduced in recent years.

The new school could change this structure by allowing departments to jointly design undergraduate courses. For example, subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Statistics and Biotechnology may be brought together for integrated science programmes.

Similar combinations are being considered for humanities and social science subjects as well.

The university is also looking at a single admission system for these programmes. Instead of approaching individual departments, students may be able to apply directly to the proposed school.

SPPU has already tested the idea of multidisciplinary undergraduate education through its blended BSc programme, conducted with the University of Melbourne and IISER Pune. Gosavi said the programme has received a positive response from students.

One of its key features is that students can develop basic knowledge in subjects they may not have studied in Class 12. The university now wants to build on this experience while planning its new undergraduate school.

The proposal also comes as more affiliated colleges are gaining autonomous status. At the same time, the National Education Policy 2020 is encouraging universities to move towards flexible and multidisciplinary education.

The university is currently holding discussions on the structure and courses to be offered. If the plans are finalised as proposed, the School of Undergraduate Studies will begin functioning from the next academic year.