Pune: Over 500 Civic Complaints Pending, Pothole Grievances Rise Amid Accident Concerns | Representational

Pune: More than 500 civic complaints filed by Pune residents through online grievance portals are still pending, with over 300 of them awaiting action for more than three weeks. A large number of complaints are related to damaged roads, potholes and health services.

The growing number of complaints has raised concerns among residents, especially as pothole-related grievances continue to increase. Poor road conditions have also been linked to accidents and difficulties for daily commuters.

Following a review of the pending complaints, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Additional Commissioner Prajit Nair has directed all concerned departments to clear the backlog within the next few days. He has also instructed officials to ensure that every complainant receives a proper response.

Nair said no complaint should be closed without a valid reason or without taking the required action. Department heads have also been told to give priority to complaints received through the Public Grievance (PG) portal and the Aaple Sarkar platform.

Residents can use these government portals to report civic problems without having to visit municipal ward offices. However, many citizens have expressed dissatisfaction with the way their complaints are being handled.

Residents claimed that some complaints were being closed without the problem actually being resolved. In some cases, grievances were reportedly marked as closed before civic officials carried out corrective work.

According to the available data, 327 complaints are pending on the Aaple Sarkar portal. Of these, 161 have remained unresolved for more than three weeks. The PG portal has 183 pending complaints, including 150 that have crossed the three-week mark.

The maximum number of pending complaints are related to the health and road departments, followed by ward offices and drainage-related issues.

Residents have urged the PMC to improve its grievance redressal system and ensure that complaints are closed only after the concerned issue has been properly addressed.