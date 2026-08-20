Pune FDA Crackdown: 3 Food Licences Suspended, Products Worth ₹19.90 Lakh Seized - PHOTOS | Sourced

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune division, has suspended the licences or registrations of three hotels and restaurants and seized food products worth ₹19.90 lakh from five establishments across Pune, Solapur, Kolhapur and Sangli districts during a special inspection drive conducted between August 17 and 20.

The action was taken under the ‘Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign launched by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Munde. During inspections of hotels and restaurants, FDA officials found major violations of food safety and hygiene standards, prompting immediate action against the establishments.

The licences or registrations of M/s Baba’s Kitchen, operating from the Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd canteen in Marunji, Mulshi; M/s Ambrosios, Shrinath Food Corner in Hinaewadi; and M/s Sapphire Foods (KFC) at Dharmashree Milestone, Chandni Chowk, Bavdhan, have been suspended.

At Baba’s Kitchen, officials found violations of food safety requirements, including the use of food colours in food products and the presence of cockroaches and insects. At Ambrosios, inspectors found expired food products, major unhygienic conditions and the presence of cockroaches and insects.

According to information received from the FDA, at the KFC storage facility in Bavdhan, officials found food products being stored in an area that was not mentioned in the original FSSAI licence. The cold storage facility on the fifth floor also had a malfunctioning air-conditioning system, resulting in water leakage and the accumulation of ice directly on food boxes.

The FDA further found that food products were being stored directly on the floor and against walls instead of being placed on racks as required under food safety regulations. Packaging boxes and other waste were also found accumulated outside the designated waste storage area. Officials also found that authorised records related to inspection and employee training were not available for the storage department.

Apart from the action against hotels and restaurants, the FDA seized food products worth ₹19.90 lakh from five establishments on suspicion of adulteration and labelling violations.

In Solapur district, officials seized 3,800 kg of rabdi and gulab jamun premix, valued at ₹5.23 lakh. In Kolhapur, 62 kg of pedha, worth ₹16,000, was seized from one establishment, while 156 kg of sweet halwa, valued at ₹1.40 lakh, was destroyed after it was found to be expired.

In Pune district, the FDA seized 5,088 kg of khichdi masala and 4,498 kg of toasted soya grits from Indo Allied Protein Foods Pvt. Ltd. in Mahalunge. The company supplies food to anganwadis in Pune district. The seized products were valued at ₹9.57 lakh.

In Sangli district, officials seized 322 kg and 3,528 kg of jaggery powder, collectively valued at ₹4.30 lakh, from an establishment at the Market Yard. Samples of the seized food products have been sent for analysis and further action will be taken based on the laboratory reports.

The FDA also carried out action against prohibited food products at nine establishments in the Pune division. Gutkha, paan masala and flavoured tobacco worth ₹18.36 lakh were seized, while nine FIRs were registered. Six establishments were sealed and two vehicles worth ₹7.15 lakh were seized. The department said 12 people were arrested in connection with the cases.

Digambar Bhogawade, Joint Commissioner (Food), FDA Pune Division, said, “As per the directions of the Food Safety Commissioner, inspections of hotels and restaurants have been started under the inspection campaign. Immediate action is being taken against establishments that do not comply with hygiene standards under the Food Safety Act. Similarly, strict action will be taken against establishments conducting food businesses without a licence or in violation of rules, as well as those manufacturing, processing and selling substandard, adulterated or non-compliant food products.”