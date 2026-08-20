Pune Crime: 23-Year-Old Posing As Spiritual Guru Held By Kondhwa Police For Seeking Semi-Nude Photos

Kondhwa Police Station (Pune Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A 23-year-old man allegedly posing as a spiritual guru and social media influencer has been arrested by the Kondhwa police for allegedly seeking semi-nude photographs from a young woman and intimidating her, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Divya Jitendra Parmar. According to police, Parmar promoted himself on social media as a motivational speaker and later began presenting himself as a spiritual guru.

Police said Parmar had contacted the complainant through social media and introduced himself as a spiritual guide. During their interaction, he allegedly told her that negative energy from the body could be removed through physical activities.

According to the complaint, Parmar allegedly asked the woman to send semi-nude photographs, claiming that the images were required to help her improve her physical fitness. He allegedly intimidated her during the interaction. The woman, who became frightened, approached the police and reported the matter.

According to sources, Parmar had pursued a business-related course in college and began promoting himself as a motivational speaker when he was around 18 years old. He subsequently launched a social media channel and built a following, after which he reportedly began charging followers for motivational sessions. He later started referring to himself as a spiritual guru and allegedly offered fitness-related advice to women and young followers.

Following the complaint, the Kondhwa police registered a case against Parmar and arrested him. Police have seized his mobile phone and laptop and are examining photographs, messages, videos and other digital evidence stored on the devices.

Investigators are also checking whether Parmar had contacted or allegedly made similar demands to other women.

A case has been registered at the Kondhwa police station under Sections 75, 78, 79 and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

After his arrest, a court remanded Parmar to two days in police custody. The matter is under investigation.