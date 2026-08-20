SIR Gets 8-Day Extension In Maharashtra; Pune Draft Roll On Aug 31, Claims Till Sept 30, Final Roll On Nov 4 | File Photo

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra by eight days, pushing the publication of the draft electoral roll from August 24 to August 31. The final electoral roll will now be published on November 4, instead of October 27.

For voters in Pune, the extension means the next important date is August 31, when the draft roll is scheduled to be published. Voters will then get a month to check whether their names have been included and raise claims or objections where required.

According to the revised schedule, the claims and objections period will run from August 31 to September 30. The process of issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections will continue until October 29. The final electoral roll will be published on November 4.

Extra time for polling station rationalisation

The extension has also been linked to the rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations in view of changes in the voter population. The exercise is scheduled to be completed by August 24, before the draft roll is published.

The verification phase ended on August 17. The additional time will allow election authorities to complete the remaining work before the draft roll is put in the public domain.

For Pune voters, the publication of the draft roll will be an important stage, particularly for those whose names may not appear in the list after the enumeration exercise. Once the draft is published, voters should check their names and personal details and use the claims and objections window if their name is missing or any correction is required.

The extension does not mean the SIR process has ended. Instead, the next phase will begin with the publication of the draft roll, followed by a month-long period during which voters can raise claims and objections before the final list is prepared.

Revised SIR Schedule

- Rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations: August 24

- Publication of draft electoral roll: August 31

- Claims and objections: August 31 to September 30

- Issuing notices and disposal of claims and objections: August 31 to October 29

- Publication of final electoral roll: November 4