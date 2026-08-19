Pune: BJP MLA Mahesh Landge Gives 1.5-Month Deadline To Clear Pending Land Acquisition Cases In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Landge has given the district administration one and a half months to clear pending land acquisition cases linked to development projects in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Landge warned that officials responsible for delays will be held accountable during the upcoming Assembly session.

The directive was issued at a meeting held in the presence of Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi. Officials from the district administration, town planning, land acquisition department and land records were present. The meeting reviewed land acquisition proposals already submitted by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to various departments.

Landge said the focus should now be on fixing responsibility for every pending proposal. He said officials must clearly identify which department will take the next action and within what time. “If priority works are not resolved on time, the concerned officials will be taken to task in the upcoming Assembly session. Administrative delay will not be tolerated in the way of development projects,” Landge said.

He directed officials to provide any additional information or documents sought from the civic body within seven days. PCMC has also been asked to appoint a nodal officer for each proposal to ensure regular coordination with the district administration.

The Land Acquisition Department at the Collectorate was directed to prepare a case-wise status report of all proposals submitted by PCMC. The department will also provide the civic body with details of pending actions in each case.

Measurement Work To Be Completed In 15 Days

The meeting also focused on delays in land measurement, an important stage in the acquisition process.

Officials from the Land Records and Survey Office were directed to maintain a separate record of pending cases and complete measurement work within 15 days. Measurement maps, area calculations and boundary reports must be sent to the Land Acquisition Department immediately after completion.

A separate review of pending measurement cases will also be conducted every week.

Landge also raised concerns over staff shortages in the Land Acquisition Office. Of the 11 sanctioned posts, only four are currently filled, leaving seven vacant.

He demanded the appointment of a full-time land acquisition officer and the filling of all sanctioned posts to speed up the process.

Weekly Review Of Land Acquisition Cases

The administration has also been directed to conduct a joint weekly review of pending land acquisition cases. A fixed timeline will be prepared for each case, and officials will be expected to follow it until final disposal.

A major focus of the meeting was to assign responsibility to specific departments and officers and set deadlines for each stage of the process.

The District Collector also informed the meeting that land acquisition for the Nashik Phata-Khed Elevated Corridor is in its final stage, with 100% acquisition expected. The development is expected to help speed up the widening of the Pune-Nashik Highway.

“To speed up development work in Pimpri-Chinchwad, we cannot afford to let land acquisition cases remain pending. The Municipal Corporation has already submitted the proposals. Therefore, the responsibility for each case must now be fixed on the concerned officer and department to achieve final disposal within the next one and a half months,” Landge said.

He added that administrative delays should not hold up development projects in the city.