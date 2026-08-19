Pune: FDA Suspends Hotel Chul Mutton's Licence; Banned Products Worth ₹10 Lakh Seized In 4-Day Drive | Anand Chaini

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its crackdown on food establishments in Pune, with inspections revealing repeated violations of hygiene and food safety norms. The latest action includes the suspension of the food licence of Hotel Chul Mutton in Lohegaon, where officials found violations of the hygiene and health requirements prescribed under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations.

The hotel, located on Nagar Road near Jakat Naka in Khandave Nagar, was inspected as part of the FDA’s ongoing food safety campaign. Following the inspection, its FSSAI licence was suspended and the establishment was directed not to conduct food business operations until the deficiencies are rectified.

The latest update from the FDA states that 40 food establishments were inspected across Pune Division between August 14 and 17. Of these, 36 were issued improvement notices, while one licence was suspended. No licence was cancelled during the period.

The crackdown also covered prohibited food products. During the same period, officials inspected three establishments in Pune Division and found prohibited products at all three. The FDA seized prohibited food products worth ₹10.07 lakh, registered three FIRs and arrested seven people. One vehicle was also seized.

This comes days after the FDA Pune Division suspended the licences and registrations of 16 hotels, restaurants, e-commerce and dairy establishments between August 11 and 14, following inspections that found unhygienic conditions and violations of food safety standards under the ‘Safe Food, Safe Drug Safe Maharashtra’ campaign.

Tukaram Mundhe, Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, said, “The administration has adopted a strict position regarding the quality of food products and implementation of the law in Maharashtra. We will not tolerate anyone playing with the health of the public. Citizens have the right to receive pure food. If anyone is found adulterating food or selling, storing or producing prohibited substances, stricter action is being taken and will continue in the future.”

FDA Action (Aug 14-17)

Food establishments inspected - 40

Improvement notices issued - 36

License suspended - 1

Licences cancelled - 0

Establishments with prohibited products - 3

Value of prohibited products seized - ₹10.07 lakh

FIRs registered - 3

Persons arrested - 7

Vehicle seized - 1