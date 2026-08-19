Pune: 9-Year-Old Girl Assaulted And Murdered In Junnar; Neighbor Taken Into Custody | Representational image

Pune: Pune Rural Police have taken a young man into custody after a nine-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and choked to death in Pimpalwandi village in Junnar tehsil of Pune district on Tuesday afternoon. The horrific incident has sparked intense anger across the entire region.



According to preliminary police investigations, the suspect lived next door to the victim. He allegedly used his familiar relationship with the child to take her away on a bicycle to a nearby sugarcane field, where the crime took place.

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The sequence of events began around 3:30 PM to 4:00 PM on Tuesday when the child suddenly went missing. Her worried family immediately went to the local police station and filed a missing person complaint. Police launched a fast-paced search operation to trace the young girl.



The full scale of the tragedy emerged shortly after, when search teams discovered the girl's body in the field. Officers quickly identified and detained the neighboring youth. He is currently undergoing intense interrogation by senior investigators.



Following the discovery, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill personally visited the spot to oversee the ongoing probe. Multiple specialized police teams are currently working at the scene. They are collecting forensic evidence, examining the crime site, and establishing the exact motives and events that led to the murder. Police officials assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway and those responsible will face the strictest legal action.





The crime has triggered widespread fury among local residents in Pimpalwandi. Outraged villagers are demanding the harshest possible punishment under the law for the attacker, alongside a fast-tracked investigation to bring quick justice to the victim's family. Heavy police deployment has been stationed across the area to maintain order as locals closely watch the investigation unfold.



The tragedy has also brought long-standing safety concerns in the village to light. Angry villagers confronted Superintendent Gill regarding the local police outpost, which has remained closed for the past eight to ten years. Locals pointed out that no officers or staff are regularly present in the village, leaving residents feeling unprotected.



Residents strongly urged the top official to reopen the Pimpalwandi police outpost immediately and station permanent police personnel in the village to safeguard the community. Villagers questioned who would take responsibility for public safety without a physical police presence, stating that permanent local policing is essential to prevent such horrific crimes from ever happening again.