Pune: Mahalunge Residents Hold Silent Candle March After 11-Year-Old Boy Dies In Road Accident | Videos | X @nextminutenews7 & @Pune_First

Hundreds of residents of Mahalunge near Hinjewadi held a silent candle march to mourn the death of an 11-year-old boy who was killed in a road accident and to draw attention to the poor condition of the road where the incident took place.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About The Tragic Accident

The boy, a resident of Maan near Hinjewadi, died on Monday after falling beneath the wheels of a truck while travelling on a motorcycle with his father and sister, police said.

The accident took place on the Nande-Mahalunge Road as the family was travelling to attend the boy’s classes. According to the police complaint, the truck struck their motorcycle from behind, causing the three riders to fall. The child came under the truck’s rear wheel and sustained fatal injuries.

However, CCTV footage of the incident presents a different sequence of events. The footage reportedly shows the motorcycle attempting to pass the truck from the left before losing balance and skidding on a damaged portion of the road. The boy was then dragged beneath the truck.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police have registered a case against the truck driver, alleging rash and negligent driving. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.

The incident has sparked anger among residents and daily commuters travelling towards Hinjewadi IT Park, with many blaming the deteriorated road surface for contributing to the accident.

During the candle march, hundreds of Mahalunge residents gathered to remember the child and highlight concerns over road safety. The peaceful protest also sought greater accountability from civic authorities and immediate action to repair damaged stretches of road.

Residents said commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders, face significant risks while navigating broken and uneven sections of roads in the area. They urged the authorities to address the infrastructure problems before another serious accident occurs.

(With Inputs From PTI)