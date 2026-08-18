Caught On Cam: 11-Year-Old Crushed To Death As He Comes Under Eicher Truck After Falling From Two-Wheeler Due To Pothole In Pune |

An 11-year-old boy was killed on the spot after the motorcycle he was travelling on with his father and sister allegedly skidded due to a pothole in Pune on Monday evening.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred near the Balewadi-Mhalunge area when the family was travelling to the boy’s tuition class. The motorcycle reportedly lost balance after hitting a pothole, causing the boy to fall onto the road. He was subsequently run over by an Eicher truck approaching from behind.

Mahalunge,Pune - An 11-year-old boy was killed on the spot on Monday evening after the two-wheeler he was travelling on with his father and sister skidded due to a pothole in Pune’s Balewadi-Mhalunge area. The child fell onto the road and was run over by an Eicher truck… pic.twitter.com/vd0RBRRcKJ — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 18, 2026

Incident reportedly captured on CCTV

The entire incident was reportedly captured on CCTV. Following the accident, passersby and local residents rushed to the spot to assist the boy. Other two-wheeler riders were also seen stopping to help.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in front of the boy’s father, has sparked anger among local residents, who have repeatedly raised concerns over the poor condition of roads and potholes in the area.

However, further details into the matter are awaited.

Shinde directs pothole repairs

The incident comes after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday directed municipal corporations across the state to take immediate steps to make roads pothole-free ahead of the Ganesh Festival and use modern technologies for urgent repairs during the monsoon.

Shinde also directed civic bodies to prepare a time-bound programme to repair potholes on major roads, internal streets and routes used for Ganesh processions and idol immersion across the state.