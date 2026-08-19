Pune: 19-Year-Old Critical After Surgical Glove, Bandage Left In Abdomen After C-Section

Sassoon General Hospital | Anand Chaini

Pune: A 19-year-old woman is undergoing treatment in the ICU of Sassoon General Hospital in Pune after her family alleged medical negligence following a Caesarean section at a rural hospital in Beed district. The family claims that a surgical glove and a piece of bandage were found inside her abdomen during a subsequent surgery, leading to a serious infection.

The woman, identified as Sandhya Suraj Gaikwad, underwent a C-section on August 1. According to her husband, Suraj Subhash Gaikwad, her health began deteriorating two days after the delivery. She developed severe abdominal pain and vomiting, and her condition reportedly continued to worsen even after she was discharged from the hospital.

According to Suraj, Sandhya was initially admitted to a hospital in her village, where she underwent treatment for three days. Doctors reportedly informed the family that she had an infection in her blood. A subsequent sonography indicated that her condition was serious, following which the family was advised to take her to a larger hospital.

The family then took Sandhya to Beed, where doctors conducted further examinations and a CT scan. They reportedly advised surgery and estimated the cost at around ₹5 lakh. Suraj, who works as a labourer, said the family sought assistance under a government healthcare scheme but claimed they could not avail themselves of the benefit.

The family subsequently brought Sandhya to Pune. After examinations at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and YCM Hospital, doctors reportedly advised that she required intensive care and directed the family to take her to Sassoon General Hospital.

Sandhya was admitted to Sassoon, where treatment was started immediately. According to her husband, doctors conducted several investigations before performing surgery. Suraj alleges that during the operation, doctors found a surgical glove and a piece of bandage inside her abdomen.

The family has alleged that the foreign material contributed to a severe infection. Sandhya subsequently required two operations. According to Suraj, the second surgery revealed swelling and damage to the intestine, which also required surgical treatment.

Sandhya remains in the ICU at Sassoon Hospital and her condition is said to be critical.

The situation has also left the family struggling to care for their newborn. Suraj said the baby has not been able to receive breast milk for around 15 days and is being fed formula milk. He claimed that the child's weight has also been declining.

Suraj said the family has lodged a complaint in Beed and an FIR has been registered, but alleged that no further action has been taken so far. He has appealed to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers to ensure an inquiry and strict action against those responsible.

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At the same time, Suraj expressed gratitude towards the doctors and staff at Sassoon Hospital, saying they began treatment promptly and were making every effort to save his wife's life.

The family is now seeking a detailed investigation into the alleged negligence and action against those found responsible. “What happened to us should not happen to anyone else,” Suraj said.