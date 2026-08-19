Pune: Two Cousins Die Of Electrocution While Trying To Save Each Other In Rahu | AI Representative

Pune: Two cousins died after being electrocuted near a cowshed at Sonawane Mala in the Rahu area of Pune district on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at around 7 am and has shocked residents in the area.

The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Rohit Anil Bhoite and 19-year-old Om Nitin Bhoite. Both suffered a severe electric shock and died despite being rushed to hospital.

According to preliminary information, Om came into contact with an electric current near the cowshed. Seeing him in danger, Rohit rushed to help him. However, he too received an electric shock.

Om's mother also tried to save the two cousins. She received a mild shock but was thrown away from the spot and escaped safely.

The two injured youths were first taken to a hospital in Rahu. They were later shifted to the rural hospital in Yavat. Doctors examined them and declared both dead during treatment.

Following the incident, MSEDCL Executive Engineer Ashok Jadhav and Yavat Police Inspector Santosh Tasgaonkar visited the spot. Police and MSEDCL officials are now investigating the circumstances that led to the electrocution.

The Bhoite family reportedly earns its livelihood through daily wage work. The deaths of the two young men have left the family and residents of the Rahu area in shock.

A complaint is being registered at Yavat police station, and further investigation is underway.