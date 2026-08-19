Pune Traffic Plan For Next 50 Years: Murlidhar Mohol Calls For Metro, Buses, Ring Roads & Bridges | Pune DIO

Pune: Union Minister of State and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol has called for long-term planning of Pune’s traffic system, keeping the city’s next 50 years in mind. He stressed the need to integrate metro expansion, bus services, ring roads, missing links, bridges and road projects to deal with the city’s growing population and rising number of vehicles.

Mohol was speaking at the Pune City Traffic Advisory Committee meeting held at the Pune City Police Commissionerate on August 18. “Pune’s traffic system needs to be planned keeping the next 50 years in mind,” Mohol said. He stressed that immediate traffic problems must be addressed while also creating infrastructure for future generations.

Pune has emerged as a “city of opportunity” because of education, industry, employment and business opportunities, he said. As more people move to the city and the population grows, traffic and infrastructure planning must keep pace.

Mohol said public transport must be strengthened as part of the long-term plan. He said Pune could see another 3,000 to 4,000 buses on its roads in the coming years. “Alongside strengthening the public transport system, it is essential to create the necessary roads and infrastructure for bus transit,” he said.

He also called for greater integration between different modes of public transport. Metro expansion and increased bus services should be planned along with road infrastructure, ring roads, missing links and bridges, he said.

Meeting’s Focus…

The meeting also focused on immediate traffic problems such as congestion, parking, encroachments, hawkers and double parking. Decentralised local traffic committees will be formed to tackle these issues, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said. The process of setting up the committees will begin next week.

The committees will cover the jurisdiction of individual traffic police posts. Each committee will include local public representatives, police officers, municipal officials and 40 to 50 prominent citizens. They will identify traffic problems in their respective areas and work with the police and municipal corporation to resolve them. Parking management, removal of sidewalk encroachments, hawker regulation and action against double parking will be among the priorities.

Kumar also stressed the need to use technology to improve traffic management. Municipal security systems, volunteers and available manpower will be used more effectively, he said. “Local committees will play an important role in bringing local problems to the administration’s attention so that the concerned agencies can take timely action,” Kumar said.

Presentation On Pune’s Traffic…

During the meeting, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil gave a presentation on Pune’s traffic problems and possible solutions. He discussed local congestion, parking, encroachments, pedestrian facilities and traffic regulation.

Public representatives, NGO representatives and traffic experts also gave suggestions on improving the city’s transport system. MLC Dr Neelam Gorhe joined the meeting through video conferencing. She said the government, administration, police, municipal corporation, public representatives and citizens would have to work together to address Pune’s traffic problems. Former MP Vandana Chavan also suggested measures to improve the city’s transport system.

Officials from various government agencies, traffic experts and representatives of relevant organisations were present at the meeting.