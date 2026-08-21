Ambani's Vantara Airlifts 53-Yr-Old Elephant Joymoti Swept Away In Floods For Emergency Treatment |

A 53-year-old elephant named Joymoti, who has been fighting for survival after being swept away in the devastating Assam floods, is now being airlifted to Vantara for urgent and specialised medical treatment.

Vantara recently shared an emotional video documenting Joymoti's struggle and the rescue efforts undertaken over the past few days. The elephant was rescued with the help of local communities and government agencies after being swept away by floodwaters, but the ordeal left her with multiple injuries and serious mobility challenges.

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According to Vantara, its rescue and rehabilitation team had been providing Joymoti with first aid and primary medical care since taking up her case. However, considering the severity of her injuries, her age and her difficulty in moving, it was decided that she required hospitalisation and advanced veterinary treatment.

In a statement, Vantara said that airlifting Joymoti would help reduce the physical strain and stress of a long journey while ensuring she receives the medical attention she urgently needs.

“At 53 years of age, Joymoti has been fighting for survival for days,” the organisation shared, adding that its veterinary team would make every possible effort to help her recover.

The elephant will be kept at Vantara temporarily, where she will undergo specialised treatment and receive round-the-clock veterinary care. The decision to transport her by air highlights the critical nature of her condition, as travelling by road could have added further strain to her already injured body.

Joymoti's rescue has now captured the attention of animal lovers online, with the video documenting her difficult journey from the flood-hit region of Assam to specialised care.