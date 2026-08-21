'Bappa Fulancha': Massive Ganpati Idol Made Of Flowers From Mumbai's Popular Pandals Wins Hearts |

As Mumbai gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi, grand Ganesh Aagman Sohlas are already taking over the streets, with massive idols making their way to pandals across the city. While Lalbaug and Parel areas continue to remain at the centre of the festivities, a unique Ganpati from Navi Mumbai's Koparkhairane is now grabbing the attention of devotees for a beautiful reason.

Known as Koparkhairanecha Icchapurti, the mandal is lovingly called 'Bappa Fulancha' because of its distinctive tradition of creating Lord Ganesha idols using a mixture of flowers and soil. The unique concept has become the identity of the mandal and continues to win hearts every year.

What makes the initiative even more special is the journey behind the flowers. The mandal collects flowers from different sacred places and incorporates them into the making of its Ganpati idol. Over the years, flowers from several significant locations, including Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, have been used as part of this unique tradition.

This year, the concept has taken on an even more special meaning, with flowers collected from some of Mumbai's leading Ganesh mandals becoming a part of Bappa. The initiative brings together devotion, sustainability and the spirit of Ganeshotsav in one beautiful creation.

But the idol itself is not the only highlight of Koparkhairanecha Icchapurti's celebrations. The mandal is also known for its extraordinary 40-kilometre journey from the Lalbaug-Parel area to Koparkhairane. In a remarkable display of devotion, the Ganpati trolley is pulled entirely through human effort by the mandal's dedicated karyakartas, without the use of any towing vehicle.

The grand Aagman began on Sunday, August 16, from Ganesh Sankul in Currey Road, with the celebrations continuing as Bappa made his way towards Navi Mumbai. On August 17, devotees in Koparkhairane welcomed the much-awaited arrival of their beloved Bappa Fulancha.