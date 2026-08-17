Mumbai Ganesh Darshan 2026: Massive Balancing Idols Continue To Win Hearts This Year; Watch Visuals From August 16 Ganesh Aagman |

Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav celebrations are getting grander with every passing day. After witnessing the first Maha-Aagman Sohla on August 15, the city continued to welcome some of its most spectacular Ganpati idols on Sunday, August 16, with thousands of devotees gathering across the Lalbaug-Parel belt.

From towering royal avatars to gravity-defying balancing idols, several iconic Ganpatis stole the spotlight as they made their way towards their respective pandals. Here are some of the stunning idols that caught attention during the August 16 Ganesh Aagman:

Fort Cha Raja:

Fort Cha Raja arrived in a grand royal avatar, featuring an intricately designed lion throne with a goddess placed majestically in the backdrop. The regal setting added to the grandeur of Bappa’s appearance.

Kalachowkicha Mahaganpati:

One of the biggest highlights was this massive balancing idol, which appeared to be standing on a lion with both legs lifted in the air. The gravity-defying design left devotees amazed as Bappa seemingly balanced effortlessly on the majestic lion.

Khetwadicha Raja:

Khetwadicha Raja made a royal appearance, with the massive idol adorned with elaborate floral motifs. Bappa was also seen holding a traditional musical instrument, adding a cultural touch to the majestic presentation.

Valsad Cha Samrat:

This adorable idol featured Bappa seated royally alongside one of his consorts on a beautifully decorated peacock. The intricate detailing and charming expression made the idol stand out among the day's arrivals.

Mumbaicha Samrat:

Mumbaicha Samrat arrived in an imposing royal avatar, seated against a grand golden throne. A depiction of Lord Krishna formed the striking backdrop, giving the entire idol a divine and majestic appearance.

With several more iconic Ganpati idols set to arrive in the coming days, Mumbai’s Ganesh Aagman celebrations are only getting bigger and more spectacular, giving devotees plenty of reasons to step out for Bappa’s darshan.