Where Is Marleshwar Shiva Temple? CM Fadnavis Calls Maharashtra’s ‘Shivdhara’ A Symbol Of Faith And Heritage Preservation

Where Is Marleshwar Shiva Temple? CM Fadnavis Calls It Maharashtra's Shivdhara | X/ Devendra Fadnavis

Marleshwar Shiva Temple, nestled in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, is one of the state’s revered Shiva shrines and a popular pilgrimage destination surrounded by the scenic Sahyadri hills. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared information about the tourist place and its development on his social media handle on Friday, August 21, 2026. The CM calls the temple the state’s “Shivdhara” and emphasised the importance of preserving its religious and historical heritage.

Marleshwar Shiva Temple Surround By Sahyadri Hills | TripAdvisor

CM Fadnavis on heritage conservation

After talking about the importance of the historical Ambazari Lake in Nagpur and its conservation and restoration for tourism, he highlighted the Marleshwar Shiva Temple, which is located in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

CM Fadnavis highlighted the need to preserve Marleshwar’s religious and historical importance while developing the site for visitors. Calling it Maharashtra’s “Shivdhara”, he stressed that development should go hand in hand with protecting the heritage and spiritual character of the temple.

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Sharing an image on X, the CM wrote, "॥ Maharashtra's Shivdhara ॥ The ancient Marleshwar Shiva Temple in Ratnagiri, a gem adorned with our cultural architectural splendour and natural beauty!"

He added, "When the youth connects with our culture, this religious and historical heritage will be preserved!"

With its ancient traditions, cave shrine and spectacular Sahyadri landscape, Marleshwar continues to hold a special place among Maharashtra’s religious and cultural landmarks.

Marleshwar Shiva Temple | TripAdvisor

Where is Marleshwar Shiva Temple?

The Marleshwar Temple is located near Devrukh in Maral village, Sangameshwar taluka of Ratnagiri district. The temple is situated inside a natural cave in the Sahyadri ranges, making the journey to the shrine as significant as the destination itself. Devotees have to climb a series of steps through the lush surroundings to reach the cave temple.

The shrine is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is particularly popular during Mahashivratri and other important Hindu festivals. The natural setting, waterfalls and surrounding greenery add to the spiritual atmosphere of the site.

Why is Marleshwar Temple special?

Unlike many Shiva temples built as standalone structures, Marleshwar is located within a cave formed naturally in the mountains. The temple houses sacred Shiva lingas, and the site is also associated with local traditions and legends surrounding Lord Shiva.

The nearby Dhardhara waterfall further enhances the attraction, especially during the monsoon when the region turns lush green. The combination of religious significance and natural beauty makes Marleshwar an important destination in Maharashtra’s Konkan region.