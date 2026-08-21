Ambazari To Be Developed As Tourist Spot; Says CM Devendra Fadnavis; What's So Special About The Lake Located In Nagpur?

Ambazari To Be Developed As Tourist Spot |

Ambazari, one of Nagpur's prominent landmarks, is set to receive a major boost as a tourist destination. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently said that Ambazari would be developed as a tourist spot which will highlight the area's natural beauty and recreational potential. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government will fully cooperate with the Municipal Corporation to develop Ambazari Lake as a great tourist destination.

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About Ambazari Lake

Ambazari is best known for the picturesque Ambazari Lake. It is the largest and one of the oldest lakes in the city. Ambazari is located in the western part of Nagpur. The lake was built during the Bhonsle era and historically served as an important source of water for Nagpur.

The lake was built in 1796 under the Bhonsle dynasty to supply water to the city. Today, it is a popular spot with gardens and recreational facilities, making it a key urban landmark.

The area surrounding the lake has also developed into a popular leisure destination. Ambazari Garden, spread across a large green space, attracts residents and visitors looking for a peaceful escape from the city's busy environment. Its landscaped gardens, walking paths and views of the lake make it particularly popular among families and nature lovers.

Ambazari Lake | TripAdvisor

What did CM Fadnavis say?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis takes a boat ride along with Mayor Neeta Thakre and Municipal Commissioner Vipin Itankar while inspecting the ongoing development works and cleanliness efforts at the restored Ambazari Lake during a visit, in Nagpur on Thursday. During his visit, the CM said that Ambazari Lake will be developed as a major tourist destination and the state government will provide funds for the project.

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Linked to Nagpur's identity

CM Fadnavis said Ambazari was an important part of Nagpur’s cultural heritage and historically it had served as a source of water supply to the city.

The lake and its surroundings offer a combination of heritage, greenery and urban recreation, making the site significant beyond its role as a water body.

With the proposed tourism development, the area could receive improved visitor facilities and better infrastructure, potentially making it a more attractive destination for tourists visiting Nagpur. The development could also help promote the city's lesser-known heritage and natural attractions.

Boost to tourism landscape

Nagpur is often recognised as Maharashtra's geographical centre and is a major gateway to several wildlife and heritage destinations in the region. Developing Ambazari could therefore add another important attraction to the city's tourism landscape.

The project is expected to focus on showcasing Ambazari's natural and historical importance while creating a better experience for visitors and the development aims to strengthen tourism without compromising the ecological character of the lake and its surroundings.