Maharashtra: MIHAN To Monetise 271 Hectares Of City-Side Land Around Nagpur International Airport

MIHAN has initiated a feasibility study and master plan for monetising 271 hectares of land around Nagpur airport | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport is set to see rapid development in its vicinity as the plan to monetise the surrounding 271 hectares of land has been set in motion by Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN). The move to monetise the vast city-side land follows the Union Cabinet’s clearance to modernise the airport.

Cabinet Clears Lease Extension

In May, the Union Cabinet approved the extension of Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) land lease to MIHAN India Ltd (MIL) to align directly with the 30-year concession period granted to GMR Nagpur International Airport Limited (GNIAL).

Commencing from its commercial operation date, GNIAL is tasked with turning the facility into a world-class gateway capable of handling 30 million passengers annually.

MIL commenced work to capitalise on the momentum and floated a tender inviting empanelled consultancy firms to execute a feasibility study and preparation of an indicative master plan for monetising 271 hectares of city-side land.

This includes 122 hectares under AAI lease regulations and 149 hectares under Maharashtra Airport Development Company regulations, which is separate from the approximately 900 hectares assigned for core airport operations and around 100 hectares provided to GNIAL for commercial airport development.

Land Use Planning

According to the scope of work stated in the tender document, the appointed consultant will conduct site appreciation, market demand assessments, traffic-access requirements and establish land disposal policies covering commercial, industrial, residential and aviation-linked developments.

Airport Modernisation Timeline

The effort to modernise Nagpur’s airport traces back to 2009, when MIL was created as a joint venture between MADC, which holds 51% stakes, and AAI, which holds 49% stakes.

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Although operational assets were transferred immediately, land demarcation issues delayed the formal lease deed. In 2016, GMR Airports Ltd. won the bid, but MIL annulled the process in March 2020 following a disagreement over revenue share percentages.

GMR successfully challenged the annulment in the Bombay High Court, a decision subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court. Consequently, MIL signed the formal concession agreement with GNIAL in October 2024.

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