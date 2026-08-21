Who Is Medhavi Bidhuri? Delhi Cricketer Takes Internet By Storm After '6-7' Celebration Goes Viral During DPL 2026 | VIDEO

Instagram/DelhipremierleagueT20

Medhavi Bidhuri, a 20-year-old right-arm leg-spinner from Delhi, has become an internet sensation after her quirky ‘6-7’ celebration went viral during the Women’s Delhi Premier League 2026. Bidhuri, who plays for Central Delhi Queens, made headlines after taking two wickets against the defending champions in the tournament opener on Aug 20.

Bidhuri dismissed South Delhi Superstarz batter Nishika Singh in the 16th over before breaking into the now-famous ‘6-7’ hand gesture. The leg-spinner finished with impressive figures of 2/24, although South Delhi Superstarz went on to win the match by 29 runs.

Who is Medhavi Bidhuri?

Bidhuri is not a newcomer to Delhi cricket and has been part of the Delhi domestic setup for several years. The Delhi & District Cricket Association has listed her as a right-arm leg-spinner, while she was also among the players registered for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction. She featured for South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, where she returned figures of 3/26 in the final.

What is the 6-7 celebration?

The celebration involves moving both hands up and down in a loose seesaw motion while saying “six-seven”. It has become one of the biggest internet memes of the Gen Z and Gen Alpha era, even though it has no single fixed meaning.

It became especially popular in sports, with Kevin Pietersen, David Warner and Casemiro having all used it at some point.

For Bidhuri, however, the meme has an extra connection because she wears jersey number 67. That has made her celebration look almost tailor-made for her, turning a routine wicket celebration into one of the most talked-about moments of the opening round.