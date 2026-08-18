Nitish Rana Breaks Down In Tears, Dedicates Fifty To Late Mother In Emotional DPL Moment | VIDEO

Nitish Rana Breaks Down In Tears After Fifty | Instagram/DelhiPremierLeagueT20

Indian cricketer Nitish Rana was overcome with emotion after scoring a blistering half-century in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), looking up at the sky as he remembered his late mother, Satish, who passed away on August 7 following an illness.

As he reached his half-century, Nitish pointed to the sky with arms raise aloft. He was then on his haunches in tears as he remembered his mother. Opposition players and the umpire consoled the grieving cricketer, who later resumed batting after getting a grip of himself.

Rana reached his fifty in just 27 balls, bringing up the milestone with a boundary off the third delivery of the ninth over during West Delhi Lions’ innings. He then dedicated his half-century to his mother in an emotional tribute.

Adding to the poignant moment, Rana wore a jersey with ‘N Satish’ printed on the back. As tears rolled down his face, opposition players and the umpire gathered around to console the visibly emotional batter.

Rana went on to top-score for the West Delhi Lions, smashing 60 off just 33 deliveries, including four boundaries and six sixes. However, his explosive knock could not prevent a batting collapse, with the Lions eventually bowled out for 169 in the final over.

Read Also KL Rahul Kisses Devdutt Padikkal After Successful DRS Review; Video Goes Viral

Rana, who has played one ODI and two T20Is for India, has scored 139 runs in 5 innings in the DPL. His heroics on Monday were not enough as South Delhi Superstarz made light work of the chase, winning by 10 wickets as Sanat Sangwan scored a century.