 KL Rahul Kisses Devdutt Padikkal After Successful DRS Review; Video Goes Viral
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KL Rahul Kisses Devdutt Padikkal After Successful DRS Review; Video Goes Viral

KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal had moment of peak bromance on the pitch during the IND vs SL 1st Test in Galle. Batting on Day 4, Rahul was given out LBW to Prabath Jayasuriya. A late intervention from Padikkal saw Rahul opt for a DRS, which ruled him not out. Jubiliant, Rahul pulled his Karnataka teammate in a bear hug and kissed him in a video that has since gone viral.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, August 18, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
KL Rahul Kisses Devdutt Padikkal After Successful DRS Review; Video Goes Viral
KL Rahul Kisses Devdutt Padikkal After Successful DRS Review | X/ayushperry

KL Rahul survived a major scare against Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya after a desperate review overturned what initially appeared to be a straightforward lbw dismissal. The Indian batter had almost begun walking back to the pavilion before Devdutt Padikkal urged him to review the decision.

The review appeared to be taken more in hope than expectation. Replays showed there was no bat involved, while ball-tracking confirmed that the impact was in line. However, the final piece of the review brought huge relief for Rahul: the ball was projected to sail over the stumps.

Sri Lanka were left stunned, while Rahul could hardly believe his escape. The Indian batter then turned to Padikkal and gave him a big bear hug, thanking him for persuading him to take the review. In a video going viral, Rahul also hilariously kisses his Karnataka teammate.

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Rahul got India off to a good start after having lost Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over. KL raced to 35 off just 47 balls, hitting two sixes during his short stint. The Indian opener was eventually dismissed by Prabath Jayasuriya himself, having tried to clear the field for another maximum.

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