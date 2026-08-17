KL Rahul's Drop Catch Costs India Dearly As Niroshan Dickwella Smashes 80 In IND Vs SL 1st Test | VIDEO

Niroshan Dickwella was handed a reprieve after KL Rahul failed to hold on to a difficult chance at slip off Manav Suthar's bowling. The Sri Lankan keeper led his side's fightback on Day 3 of the IND vs SL 1st Test in Galle. India had a tight grip on the game in the first session, but Rahul's costly drop has cost India momentum in the contest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the 36th over of the Sri Lankan innings, Suthar flighted the delivery outside the off stump and managed to rush Dickwella who could only manage a thick outside edge that flew high towards Rahul at slip. Rahul reacted quickly, moving to his right in an attempt to complete the catch. However, the ball came at him rapidly, leaving him little time to adjust, and he could not cling on.

Dickwella survived the scare and allowed him to continue his innings. The left-hander was on 20 when Rahul dropped that catch at slip. He went on to score a stunning half-century, in a century stand with Sonal Dinusha.

Dickwella eventually was dismissed for a well made 80, edging Prasidh Krishna to the keeper. The veteran's knock helped the hosts inch closer to avoiding the follow on margin and save some embarrassment.