FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Rahul Gandhi Calls For Delhi March, MCOCA Invoked In Tiger Shroff Firing Case'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. 'March For The Soul Of India': Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Join INDIA Bloc's November 1 Delhi March At Ramlila Maidan | Video

Rahul Gandhi has urged people to join the INDIA bloc's November 1 march at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to protest alleged vote theft and defend democracy and the Constitution. Meanwhile, Opposition leaders plan a mock Parliament and symbolic public impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (Read more...)

2. Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Zigana Pistol, 20 Bullets Allegedly Bought For ₹2.5 Lakh In Amritsar; Crime Branch Hunts Supplier

Three accused allegedly travelled to Amritsar to buy a Zigana pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition for Rs 2.50 lakh before the October 18 firing at Tiger Shroff's car. Police suspect they acted on Anil Pandit's instructions. (Read more...)

3. India Will Celebrate US Trade Deal, Farmers Interests Fully Protected, Says Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the proposed India-US trade deal would strengthen India's competitive position without compromising farmers' interests. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated negotiations were nearing completion, with few issues unresolved. However, tariff disputes and India's Russian oil purchases have complicated talks despite earlier progress between both countries. (Read more...)

4. INDIA Bloc To Hold 'Public Impeachment' Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar Ahead Of Delhi Rally

The Opposition had initially considered holding the mock proceedings at Ramlila Maidan. However, after the Delhi Police reportedly denied permission, Congress leaders decided to organise the event at Kharge’s residence on Rajaji Marg. (Read more...)

5. BJP Loses In Modi’s Kashi & RSS Bastion Nagpur, Does It Weaken Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Theft Narrative?

BJP's defeats in Modi's Kashi and RSS stronghold Nagpur add a new dimension to Rahul Gandhi's vote theft allegations and the debate over electoral transparency. (Read more...)

6. Palghar: Three Elderly Siblings Found Dead Inside Locked Flat In Virar, Police Suspect Suicide

The case came to light when neighbours alerted authorities after noticing a foul smell from the residence. The siblings were believed to have consumed poison, and preliminary information suggests one of them recorded a video before their deaths. (Read more...)

7. Mumbai BMC Uses AI Cameras To Spot People Littering & Issue Instant Warnings - VIDEO

The BMC has introduced AI-powered cameras at Gajanan Vatika on Dr Raykar Marg in Mahim to discourage garbage dumping. The system detects suspected littering and issues instant audio warnings through loudspeakers. The civic body plans to install similar cameras at other locations across Mumbai. While netizens welcomed the move, many stressed the need for stricter penalties against repeat offenders. (Read more...)

8. Surges 905 Points, Nifty Closes At 22,936.75; Know- What Drove The Sharp Market Recovery?

Sensex jumped 905.01 points to 74,151.04, while Nifty gained 237.90 points to 22,936.75 as banking, FMCG and realty stocks powered the market rally. (Read more...)

9. '100 Sunar Ki, Ek Lohar Ki': Waqar Younis Says Dismissing Ajay Jadeja 800 Times Couldn't Make Up For 1996 World Cup Beating | Video

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis recalled Ajay Jadeja’s explosive batting during India’s 1996 World Cup quarter-final against Pakistan in Bengaluru. Jadeja smashed 45 off just 25 balls, targeting Waqar in the closing overs. Reflecting on the innings, Waqar joked that dismissing Jadeja 800 times could never compensate for that assault, invoking the proverb, “Sau sunar ki, ek lohar ki.” (Read more...)

10. Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha: From Shiva-Parvati to Krishna-Draupadi, Veeravati; Explore The Timeless Legends Associated With Karaka Chaturthi

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival which is observed in the Vikram Samvat month of Kartika. In 2026, observers are celebrating the festival on Thursday, October 29. Karva or Karwa is an earthen vessel which is traditionally used to offer water, while chauth is the fourth lunar day of the waning fortnight of Kartika. (Read more...)